Adam Peaty Breaks Championship Record in 50 Breast Prelims

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

British breaststroker Adam Peaty broke theEuropean Championships Record on Tuesdady in prelims of the men’s 50 breaststroke, swimming 26.50 to lead the morning heats by half-a-second. The swim broke his own record of 26.62 set in 2014, which at the time was also the World Record (his first-ever World Record broken).

He has since lowered his World Record to 25.95; his best swim at the intermediary European Championship in 2016, which is less of a focus meet given its Olympic-year timing, was 26.66.

While not yet close to his best (nor even a season-best), Peaty’s time was still faster than anybody else in history has swum, which officially pushes him to the 9-fastest performances in the history of the event. Only Joao Gomes’ 26.52 from last year’s World Championships is hanging on to the top 10, and anything faster will give Peaty the full decade of best swims ever.

Top 10 Performances in history, Men’s 50 LCM Breaststroke: