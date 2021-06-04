Getting an Inside Look into the 2021 ISL Season 3 Draft

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

SwimSwam sat down with International Swimming League (ISL) CEO Konstantin Koudriaev and ISL Technical Director Apostolos Tsagkarakis to unpack and demystify the upcoming ISL draft. This is a historic moment in our sport, the first professional draft in swimming history. Looking ahead keep these dates on your calendar; June 22nd, 29th, and 30th.

June 22nd is Round I of the draft when ISL team coaches and general managers select the first 5 athletes from their 2020 teams.

June 29th is Round II of the draft. ISL team reps will select 10 more “protected” athletes from the ISL Veterans during a live broadcast PLUS at the end of the broadcast, each team will also select one ISL Rookie.

June 30th is Round III. ISL will announce the results of the online fan vote from the day before (June-29) with the addition of one swimmer per ISL team. General Managers will then select ten athletes from among ISL Veterans and Rookies from the ISL DRAFT POOL.

