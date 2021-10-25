Georgia Sweeps South Carolina for Undefeated Weekend

Georgia vs. South Carolina

October 23rd, 2021

Athens, Georgia

SCY Dual Meet

Team Scores Women: Georgia 167 South Carolina 125 (exhibition impacted) Men: Georgia 175 South Carolina 114 (exhibition impacted)

Following a Friday afternoon sweep of North Carolina, the Georgia Bulldogs returned to the pool on Saturday to take on South Carolina in Athens. Georgia walked away with a pair of wins again, leaving both the men’s and women’s teams to be 2-0 heading into Friday’s showdown with Florida in Gainesville. Georgia exhibitioned the 200 IM, 400 free relay and one diving event in both meets.

Men’s Meet Recap

The Georgia men dominated the meet from the start and never looked back, posting the top time in every event on the day.

Leading the charge for the Bulldogs was sophomore distance star Jake Magahey who swept both the 1000 and 500 free. The Dacula, Georgia native started his meet with a 15 second victory in the 1000, posting a 9:02.78, just tenths faster than he was the night before against UNC. Later on, Magahey won the 500 free as well, posting a 4:24.97 in his first 500 free of the year. Bulldog Classmate Tommy-Lee Camblong, a French national, finished second to Magahey in both events, posting 9:17.72 and 4:27.05, respectively.

Also impressive for Georgia was yet another sophomore, Luca Urlando, who displayed some versatility on Saturday. Best known as a butterfly, the Sacramento, California native showed off his backstroke prowess, leading off Georgia’s medley relay in 21.85. Joining Urlando on that winning relay was Harrison Wayner, Wesley Ng and Dillon Downing, who stopped the clock in 1:27.65. Urlando returned later in the 100 back to claim victory in a blistering 46.32. That swim currently stands as the fastest 100 back in the NCAA this year.

South Carolina’s diving program led the way for the Gamecocks, with junior Manny Vazquez Bas posting the top score in both the 1 and 3 meter events. Vazquez Bas, a transfer from LSU who has qualified for NCAA’s in both of his first two seasons, posted a 358.35 to win the 1 meter and 341.78 to win the 3 meter.

Other Individual Event Winners:

200 Free: Bradley Dunham (Georgia) 1:37.54

100 Breast: Harrison Wayner (Georgia) 55.66

200 Fly: Andrew Abruzzo (Georgia) 1:45.72

50 Free: Dillon Downing (Georgia) 20.32

100 Free: Zach Hils (Georgia) 44.36

200 Back: Ian Grum (Georgia) 1:44.44

200 Breast: Connor Haigh (Georgia) 2:02.50

100 Fly: Wesley Ng (Georgia) 48.05

200 IM: Patrick Groters (South Carolina) 1:50.73

Women’s Meet Recap

The Georgia women displayed some impressive depth on Saturday, with nine different swimmers taking individual wins.

Fifth year senior Gabi Fa’Amausili was dominant for the Bulldogs on Saturday. She started off her day by leading off Georgia’s winning 200 medley relay in 25.22, where she was followed by Danielle Dellatorre, Dakota Luther and Zoie Hartman to win in 1:40.70. The New Zealand native later returned to win the 50 free in 22.78 and the 100 free in 50.01. Her 100 free was a couple tenths slower than her season-opening swim against UNC on Friday.

The Georgia freshman class also flexed its muscles on Saturday. Mia Abruzzo, from Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, claimed her first collegiate victory in the 200 fly, touching first in 2:00.15 just ahead of classmate Dune Coetzee. That time was slightly slower than her debut swim on Friday, where she finished second. Coetzee, a freshman Olympian from South Africa, won her debut 500 for the Bulldogs, touching first in 4:47.21, just ahead of classmate Abby McCulloh. McCulloh, the class’ distance specialist from nearby Lilburn, Georgia, won the 1000 free again on Saturday by posting a 9:48.39. Georgia’s final freshman victory came from Madison, Alabama native Eboni McCarty, who won the 100 back in 54.43.

South Carolina was led by senior Mari Kraus, who won the 200 back by over three seconds with a 1:57.38. That swim is a season best by over a second for the Oswego, Illinois native. At last season’s SEC Championships, Kraus finished in the B final of the 200 back.

The Gamecocks were also strong on the boards, as freshman Sophie Verzyl swept both the 1 and 3 meter events. Verzyl, a hometown product of Columbia, South Carolina, won the 1 meter in 300.98 and the 3 meter in 297.53.

Other Individual Event Winners:

200 Free: Sloane Reinstein (Georgia) 1:48.46

100 Breast: Zoie Hartman (Georgia) 1:00.49

200 Breast: Danielle Dellatorre (Georgia) 2:14.60

100 Fly: Callie Dickinson (Georgia) 55.15

200 IM: Laura Goettler (South Carolina) 2:02.13

Georgia returns to action this weekend for their annual rivalry meet with Florida in Gainesville, with the diving taking place on Thursday and the swimming commencing on Friday. South Carolina will also race on Friday, when the Gamecocks welcome Division II powerhouse Queens University to Columbia.