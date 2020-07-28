Georgia LSC Announces 2020 Award Winners

USA Swimming’s Georgia LSC has announced it’s winners of it’s annual awards at the Golden Peach Awards, held virtually. The Golden Peach Awards recognize athletes in various categories for their accomplishments during the past season. This year’s awards recognize athletes for their athletic accomplishments during the 2018-2019 season.

Breakout Performer of the Year (11-14) – Baylor Stanton

Stanton had a huge 2018-2019 season, taking nearly 9 seconds off of his 100 free, among other large time drops.

Perseverance Award (11-14) – Lainey Blase

Blase was a 4-event finalist at the 2019 Georgia 14 and Under State Championships.

Female Athlete of the Year (11-14) – Rye Ulett

Ulett, a member of the class of 2022, took 1st in the 200 back at the Speedo Winter Juniors-East in 2019, as well as adding a 3rd in the 100 back. Last summer she became just the 2nd 13-14 girl to dip below 2:10 in the 200 back.

Male Athlete of the Year (11-14) – Roman Valdez

Also a member of the class of 2022, Valdez was ranked 19th on SwimSwam’s Way to Early Recruit Ranks: Boys High School Class of 2022. In 2019 he took 1st in both the 100 and 200 freestyles at the GHSA 6-7A State Championship.

Breakout Performer of the Year (Senior) – Payton Smith

A member of the class of 2021, Smith was a finalist in both the 100 fly and 500 free at the 2019 GHSA 6-7A State Championships.

Perseverance Award (Senior) – Hailey Galbraith

A UGA commit for 2021, Galbraith has been the GHSA 6-7A state champion in the 50 free the past two seasons.

Disability Athlete of the Year – Daniel Wondaferew

The Southern Zones Age Group Champion in the 50 free and 100 breast, Wondaferew also added four other top-3 finishes at the meet.

Emerging Coach of the Year – Luke Osgood (Chattahoochee Gold)

Chattahoochee Gold, as well as claiming the 11-14 age groups relay performance of the year, is a Level 4 USA Swimming, making it among a small group of the most recognized teams in the country.

Female Athlete of the Year (Senior) – Tristen Ulett

The older Ulett sister and Louisville commit claimed 5 top-5 finishes at the 2019 Speedo Winter Juniors-East meet. She was awarded the High point award at that meet.

Male Athlete of the Year (Senior) – Grant Davis

A 2021 Auburn commit, Davis placed top-5 in both of his events (200 and 500 free) at the 2019 GHSA State Championships.

Betsy Dunbar Award – Megan Jones

Given to a 4th-year college athlete, Jones, who competed for SwimAtlanta, finished her career at South Carolina this spring.

Bill Young Award – Abby Pilkenton

Awarded to a high school senior, Pilkenton was the GHSA 1-5A State champion in the 100 and 200 freestyles. She will be competing for NC State this fall.

Volunteer of the Year – Staci Richards (Dynamo)

Relay Performance of the Year (11-14) – Chattahoochee Gold 12u Men’s 200 Free Relay

Relay Performance of the Year (Senior) – SwimAtlanta’s Men’s 200 free relay