SwimSwam Podcast: Milo Cavic on How Aaron Peirsol Pushed Him to go for Gold

We sat down with Milo Cavic, the legendary Serbian swimmer who almost took down Michael Phelps at the 2008 Olympics in the 100 fly.

We sat down with Milo Cavic, the legendary Serbian swimmer who almost took down Michael Phelps at the 2008 Olympics in the 100 fly. Milo recalls an interesting story from that night: as he was walking to the ready room for the final of the 100 fly, he sees his childhood friend, Aaron Peirsol. Peirsol had won a gold medal in the 100 back earlier in the meet, and Cavic goes up to congratulate him. However, Peirsol makes it a point to not let Cavic touch his gold medal. Why? Because Peirsol says in order to touch gold, you have to earn it.

