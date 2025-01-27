George Mason Sweeps Towson In Regular Season Finale

George Mason vs Towson

January 25, 2025

Fairfax, Va.

SCY (25 yards)

Courtesy: George Mason Athletics

FAIRFAX, Va. – The George Mason men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams defeated Towson on Saturday at the Aquatic and Fitness Center.

The women’s team won 10 events in a 152-148 victory over the Tigers while the men’s team took the top spot in 13 events in its 192-108 win.

On the women’s side senior Anka Whelan touched the wall first in both the 100-yard backstroke (57.24) and 200-yard backstroke (2:05.01). She placed second in the 200-yard IM (2:10.14).

Senior Emma DeJong won both the 100-yard breaststroke (1:04.87) and 200-yard breaststroke (2:23.75). Junior Peyton Brehmer also claimed two events, with first place finishes in both the 50-yard freestyle (23.67) and 100-yard butterfly (57.27).

Senior Ali Tyler won the 100-yard freestyle (52.40) and was second in both the 50-yard freestyle (23.73) and 200-yard freestyle (1:52.79).

In the 1000-yard freestyle, sophomore Kristen Ivey took the top spot (10:37.83) with sophomore Sarah Dichak fourth (10:49.80). In the 500-yard freestyle, freshman Greta Mott placed second (5:11.83) and Dichak was third (5:15.54). Mott also recorded a second-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke (58.08).

The team of senior Shannon Judge , Tyler, Brehmer and DeJong won the 400-yard freestyle (3:28.18). In the 200-yard medley relay, the group of Whelan, DeJong, Brehmer and Judge placed second (1:46.25).

On the men’s side, junior Tate Anderson won three events, the 50-yard freestyle (20.87), 100-yard freestyle (44.93) and 200-yard freestyle (1:36.74).

Senior Ian Rodgers touched the wall first in both the 100-yard backstroke (49.62) and 200-yard backstroke (1:50.09). Sophomore Alex Crown took first in both the 200-yard IM (1:55.61) and 500-yard freestyle (4:39.25). H He finished second in the 1000-yard freestyle (9:35.97).

In the butterfly events, junior Aoun Al-Hiari won both the 100-yard (49.53) and 200-yard (1:52.57).

The combination of senior Tyler Lentine and Zane Roberts , Rodgers and Al-Hiari won the 200-yard medley relay (1:31.15). In the 400-yard freestyle, the team of graduate student Kyle Johnson , Anderson, Rodgers and Roberts took the top spot (3:02.85).

The Patriots will compete in the Atlantic 10 Championships Feb. 19-22 at the Hampton Aquaplex in Hampton, Va.

Courtesy: Towson Athletics

FAIRFAX, Va. – The Towson University swimming and diving teams lost the final dual meet of the season to the George Mason Patriots. The women’s team fell in a nail biter 148-152, the men’s team lost 108-192.

Records:

Towson Men: 3-4-1

George Mason Men: 3-4

Towson Women: 5-2

George Mason Women: 2-5

How it happened (Women):

How it happened (Men):

Sam Tennell won the 3 meter dive with a score of 280.73.

won the 3 meter dive with a score of 280.73. Tennell also won the 1 meter dive scoring 264.00.

Anthony Mortellite took first in the 1000 Free with a time of 9:34.92.

took first in the 1000 Free with a time of 9:34.92. Sean Colson placed second in the 100 Back (51.35) and the 200 Back (1:51.84).

placed second in the 100 Back (51.35) and the 200 Back (1:51.84). Daniel McLaughlin finished second in the 50 Free posting a time of 21.12.

finished second in the 50 Free posting a time of 21.12. Kirill Pankov took second in the 200 Breast with a time of 2:07.55.

Up Next:

The Tigers host the final Burdick meet of the season next weekend when the Tiger Winter Open takes place from Jan. 31-Feb. 1.