Gators Top First 1650 of the Year at All-Florida Invite Day 3 Prelims

2017 ALL-FLORIDA INVITE

Friday, September 22 – Sunday, September 24, 2017

University of Florida – Stephen O’Connell Center

Gainesville, FL

Short Course Yards

Day 3 prelims kicked off with am early NCAA-leading 2:00.27 200 back from Sydney Snell, followed by a 2:00.70 from Gator teammate Georgia Darwent. Clark Beach led the field by well over a second, going 1:47.56 to top Griffin’s Alaniz‘s 1:48.99. Alaniz himself was way ahead of third place Maxime Rooney‘s 1:49.43.

Lexi Smith topped the women’s 100 free in 50.53, followed by Sherridon Dressel in 51.17. Smith and Dressel were both significantly faster than any other NCAA swim so far this year. By no surprise, sprint star Caeleb Dressel topped the men’s race in an NCAA-leading 44.92, followed by FSU’s Kanoa Kaleoaloha.

Savanna Faulconer took first in the women’s 200 breast with a 2:19.17, followed by teammate Hannah Burns in 2:20.46. Stanley Wu went 2:04.47 to win the men’s race to claim the fastest NCAA time so far this year, followed by Ross Palazzo in 2:04.75.

Despite a tough back-to-back turnaround with the 200 breast, Hannah Burns took first in the women’s 200 fly in 2:05.03. She was well ahead of teammate Georgia Marris, who went 2:05.59 for second place. 2016 Polish Olympian Jan Switowski won the men’s race in 1:51.08, over two seconds ahead of second place sophomore Maxime Rooney‘s 1:53.41.

Gator freshman Taylor Ault dropped a 16:50.91 to win the first 1650 of her collegiate career, followed by sophomore Makayla Sargent in 16:57.20. Ben Lawless topped the men’s race in 15:32.43, followed by Taylor Delk in 15:35.25.

Finals begin at noon, concluding with the 4×100 free relay.