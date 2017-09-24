Martina Thomas’ Verbal to Navy Will Make 4 Generations of Family in Military Service

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to the United States Naval Academy! I look forward to carrying on the family tradition of serving in the military and following the footsteps of my grandparents and uncle. Thank you to all who have helped me through this process, especially my parents and Coach Morrison and Coach Lias! I can’t wait to be a part of such an impressive group of swimmer! Go Navy beat Army!”

The same week that her twin sister Luciana Thomas handed a verbal commitment to the University of Notre Dame, Martina Thomas of Fayetteville, Arkansas gave her verbal pledge to the United States Naval Academy. Upon graduation and commissioning, she will be the fourth generation of her family to make a career as an officer in the United States Armed Services. She explained to SwimSwam: “My uncle, grandfather, and great grandfather were all career army officers and combat veterans. I wanted to carry that tradition of our family in the military, and decided that Navy was the best option! The Navy will set me up for success in my academics and my swimming career, as well as give me the honor of serving our country.”

Thomas attends Haas Hall Academy and is a member of the quartet that broke the Arkansas 5A-1A state record in the 200 medley relay. At the 2016-2017 State 5A-1A Championships, she won four state titles: the 200 free and 100 back individually, and the 200 medley and 200 free relays.

Thomas swims for Razorback Aquatic Club Aquahawgs throughout the year. At the NCSA Spring Championship she competed in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 100 back, 200 back, 50 fly, and 100 fly, finaling in the 100/200 free, and going best times in the 100 free, 200 back, and 50/100 fly. In August, at the LCM version of the same meet, she placed 7th in the 100 free and 6th in the 200, earning PBs in both. She also improved her times in the 100/200 back and 50 fly.

SCY times:

200 free – 1:48.01

100 free – 50.44

200 back – 2:02.73

100 back – 56.08

100 fly – 56.07

