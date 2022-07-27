Gabriel Jett: “On a good day, I belong beating these guys”

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

Tuesday July 26 – Saturday, July 29, 2018

William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA

Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)

Reported by Michael Hamann.

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY

World Record – 1:50.34, Kristof Milak (2022)

American Record – 1:51.51, Michael Phelps (2009)

U.S. Open Record – 1:52.20, Michael Phelps (2008)

LC Nationals Record – 1:52.20, Michael Phelps (2008)

World Junior Record – 1:53.79, Kristof Milak (2017)

Top 8 finishers:

Gabriel Jett (Cal): 1:54.37 Ilya Kharun (Sandpipers of Nevada): 1:56.66 Sterling Crane (Unattached): 1:56.75 Max Litchfield (Great Britain): 1:56.89 Brooks Fail (Tucson Ford): 1:57.08 Mason Laur (Gator Swim Club): 1:57.62 Jack Dahlgren (Mizzou): 1:58.04 Kevin Vargas (La Mirada): 1:58.38

Cal undergrad Gabriel Jett dominated the A final, turning well ahead at the halfway point and extending his lead through the third 50. The time makes Jett the 7th fastest American ever in the event and is now 8th in the world this year.

Finishing second was Sandpipers’ rising senior Ilya Kharun, who blasted a new lifetime best of 1:56.66. The Arizona State commit has been a fast-rising swimmer for the famed Sandpipers over the last 18 months, making waves in both fly and distance free. Coming into the meet, Kharun’s lifetime best stood at 1:58.70. He dropped over a full second in the prelims, and dropped another 8 tenths in tonight’s final to drop more than two seconds on the day.