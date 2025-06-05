Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Gabe Nunziata Soars To #2 In The 17-18 Boy’s 200 Breast With A 2:09.71

by Sam Blacker 1

June 04th, 2025 National, News

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Men’s 200 Breaststroke – Final

  • World Record: 2:05.48 – Qin Haiyang, CHN (2023)
  • American Record: 2:06.54 – Matt Fallon (2024)
  • U.S. Open Record: 2:06.54 – Matt Fallon (2024)
  • 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Matt Fallon – 2:06.54
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:10.32

Results:

  1. Josh Matheny (ISC) – 2:08.87
  2. AJ Pouch (PRVT) – 2:09.31
  3. Gabe Nunziata (ODAC) – 2:09.71
  4. Ben Delmar (NCAC) – 2:10.17
  5. Josh Bey (HHSC) – 2:10.89
  6. Campbell McKean (BEND) – 2:11.12
  7. Jassen Yep (ISC) – 2:11.32
  8. Andy Dobrzanski (SUN) – 2:15.48

Gabe Nunziata shaved half a second off his time from this morning to finish third in tonight’s 200 breaststroke final, slotting him in as the second fastest 17-18 US swimmer all-time behind Matt Fallon. He came into today with a best of 2:11.78, and has hacked over two seconds off as he just missed out on the senior Worlds team, but now leapfrogs Daniel Roy in the 17-18 age group rankings

All-Time Performers, Boy’s 17-18 200 Breaststroke (LCM)

  1. Matt Fallon, 2021 – 2:08.91
  2. Gabe Nunziata, 2025 – 2:09.71
  3. Daniel Roy, 2018 – 2:09.73
  4. Reece Whitley, 2017, 2:10.82
  5. Kevin Cordes, 2012 – 2:10.92

Whilst Josh Matheny was out like a bullet an clear of the field by the 50 mark, Nunziata stayed close to eventual second place finisher AJ Pouch throughout. and had the fastest final 50 of the field in 33.86. He was able to close much faster than he did at Olympic Trials last year, where he finished 11th in prelims, and was nearly six-tenths ahead of his opening split this morning.

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials 2025 U.S. National Championships – Heats 2025 U.S. National Championships – Final
50 29.87 29.71 29.41
100 33.25 (1:03.12) 33.17 (1:02.88) 32.89 (1:02.30)
150 33.86 (1:36.98) 33.51 (1:36.39) 33.55 (1:35.85)
200 34.80 (2:11.78) 33.83 (2:10.22) 33.86 (2:09.71)
Total 2:11.78 2:10.22 2:09.71

Whilst he didn’t quite crack the top two tonight, he will be among the favourites for the World Junior title this summer along with Shin Ohashi, and was the fastest junior here by over a second. Josh Bey and Campbell McKean finished fifth and sixth in 2:10.89 and 2:11.13 respectively, also both setting new best times.

Nunziata, an Honorable Mention in the Class of 2025, is committed to Tennessee beginning this fall, and will replace the graduating Kevin Houseman. With this evidence, he will be a phenomenal pickup for the Vols.

47.84
1 hour ago

Lots of great young breaststroke talent. Bey Germonprez, Nunziata, Fink, McKean…gotta think with a home OGs the motivations will be higher than ever

