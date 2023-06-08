Futures Qualifier Sarah Michael Chooses DIII Colby College (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sarah Michael has announced her commitment to swim and study at Colby College, located in Waterville, Maine. Michael attends West Chicago Community High School in Illinois, and will arrive on campus for the 2023-2024 season.

Michael trains year-round with the West Chicago Sharks. Her event focus is largely on backstroke, as she owns a 2023 Futures qualifying time in the 100 back. She set her best time in the event at the Illinois High School Sectionals meet in St. Charles, where she stopped the clock at 57.22 to advance to the state meet. She ended up finishing 16th at state with a final time of 57.45.

Most recently, Michael got her long course season underway at the BDSC May Mania meet in Wisconsin. She dropped over a second in the 200m IM for a time of 2:39.64, good for 5th overall. Her highest finish was 2nd in both the 100m (1:10.40) and 200m back (2:33.63), where she was a few seconds shy of the times she posted at the ISCA Senior Cup in March.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 26.07

100 free – 55.60

50 back – 26.86

100 back – 57.22

200 back – 2:08.57

Colby College is a NCAA Division III program that competes in the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC). The women finished 8th out of 11 teams this year, scoring a total of 630 points. The squad is led by head coach Tom Burton, who has been at the helm of the program for 25 years.

Michael is in a strong position to make an immediate impact at the conference level, as her best time in the 100 backstroke would have advanced her to the A-final at this year’s meet, while her 50 back would have been just shy. Gabriella Landau competed in the A-final for Colby this year, and tied for 4th with a best time of 56.96. Landau will overlap with Michael for two seasons, allowing them to build depth in the event.

Joining Michael in the incoming class of 2027 is Anna Coleman, Savannah Cockrill, Annabelle Mullin, Lexi Asch, and Carter Meagher. Mullin also swims backstroke but leans more towards the 200 (2:05.76).

