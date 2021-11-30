Futures Qualifier Grant Wodny (2023) Stays In-State, Verbals To Minnesota

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Grant Wodny has decided to stay in-state, recently announcing his verbal commitment to the University of Minnesota. Wodny is primarily a freestyle and butterfly specialist.

“I’m extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study computer science at the University of Minnesota. Thank you to the North Shore Swim Club (RIP) – especially coach Ted Patton, my high school coaches and teammates, and the Minnesota coaching staff for this opportunity. Go Gophers! 〽️”

Wodny swam with the North Shore Swim Club from 2011-2021 until it was merged with the Lake Superior Swim Club. This summer, Wodny competed at both the Speedo Sectionals and Futures Championships.

At Sectionals, Wodny was a two-time finalist, placing 7th in both the 400 free (4:16.45) and 800 free (8:48.84). The 400 free was just off his personal best of 4:16.19, set at the 2019 Central Zone Age Group Championships. Wodny also improved on his sprint freestyle events, earning new best times in the 50 (26.36) and 100 free (54.61).

Wodny is a junior and competes for Duluth East, which typically goes by “Duluth” since they’re combined with Denfield High School. At the 2021 Minnesota (MSHSL) Boys AA State Championships, Wodny placed 3rd in the 500 free (4:33.76) and 4th in the 200 free (1:40.63), amassing 31 points for Duluth. In addition, he helped Duluth to an 18th place finish in the 400 free relay. Duluth finished 15th overall in the team standings with 55 points.

His best times (SCY) include:

200 free – 1:40.63

500 free – 4:33.76

1650 free – 16:16.70

100 fly – 50.81

200 fly – 1:51.58

If Wodny improves his sprint freestyle events in yards, similarly to how he did this summer in the meters events, he’ll be even more of a threat when he arrives to Minneapolis. He’s 22.18/47.06 in yards, but those are times from his sophomore year. For reference, he’s already been as fast as 23.2/48.8 earlier last month.

The University of Minnesota is a Division I program that competes out of the Big Ten Conference. Last season, Minnesota finished 9th at the 2021 Men’s Big Ten Championships.

Wodny is the first male recruit to verbally commit to Minnesota for 2023.

