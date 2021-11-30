Kaitlyn Weightman Changes Commitment from New Mexico to Incarnate Word

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

After she previously decided to commit to the University of New Mexico during her junior year, Kaitlyn Weightman has decided to change her college choice in order to allow her to remain closer to family. She will now be attending the University of the Incarnate Word, a school that is a short three-hour drive from her hometown of Montgomery, Texas. Weightman currently swims with Magnolia Swim Club.

After much thought and lots of prayers I have decided to decommit from swimming at the University of New Mexico. Since my dad’s pancreatic cancer has progressed to stage 4, I feel the best thing for me is to be closer to my family. I want to thank Coach Keegan Ingelido at UNM for her understanding and support of my decision. With that said, I have found my future home in San Antonio and have committed to swim & study at University of The Incarnate Word. Thank you, Coach Phillip Davis for the opportunity to be a part of the Cardinal family! After visiting and meeting some of my future teammates, I can’t picture myself anywhere else! I would also like give a huge thank you to all of my friends & family for your continued support during the decision making process. GO CARDINALS! #TheWord Weightman is a four-time qualifier for the Texas UIL 5A State Swimming and Diving Championships, most recently finishing 6th in the 200 free (1:54.73) at the 2021 edition of the meet last March. She also anchored Magnolia High School’s 200 and 400 free relays, splitting 24.45 and 53.44.

Over the summer, she logged a pair of lifetime bests in the long course pool, hitting a best time in the 200 free in June and a best time in the 400 free in July. In the 200, she achieved a time of 2:11.43, while in the 400 she finished in 4:41.77.

Best SCY Times

50 free – 25.02

100 free – 53.83

200 free – 1:54.04

500 free – 5:06.02

100 back – 1:00.02

200 back – 2:08.66

Incarnate Word only competed in a handful of meets last season, although they were able to cap off their year with a third-place finish as the CCSA Championships. That meet was notable in that it saw Liberty and FGCU tie for the conference title. At that meet, the team was led by seniors Cassie Phillips and Hannah Rowley in the 50 and 200 freestyles, and freshman Nyssa Bentz in the 100 free.

While Weightman will provide depth across all of her events, her biggest impact to the team will come in the 200 and 500 freestyles. During the 2020-21 school year, her best time in the 200 would have been among the team’s best, likely earning a spot on the program’s 800 free relay. That relay finished 4th at the 2021 CCSA Conference Championships.

Incarnate Word is currently in the process of transferring conferences, having accepted an invitation to join the Western Athletic Conference beginning next year. That conference title was won by Northern Arizona in 2021.