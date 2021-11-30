14 Jillian Cox (2023) Makes Verbal Commitment to Texas

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Jillian Cox from Cedar Park, Texas has made a verbal pledge to the University of Texas for 2023-24.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Texas. This would not be possible without the support of my coaches, teammates, and family. I am so thrilled to join such an amazing team. Hook ‘Em!”

Cox ranks #14 on our Way Too Early list of top-20 recruits from the high school class of 2023. She attends iUniversity Prep and swims club with Longhorn Aquatics. She earned two Olympic Trials cuts (400 free and 800 free) at age 13 while swimming for Olympic gold medalist Doug Russell at Austin Trinity Aquatic Club. When ATAC disbanded, she swam for Roric Fink at Austin Swim Club. Then, when -Fink left ASC, she moved to Longhorn Aquatics.

A member of the 2021-22 U.S. National Junior Team, Cox is one of the best distance freestylers in the class of 2023. Both her 1650 and 500 free times would have earned NCAA invites in 2021. She won the 400 free (4:13.09) and 800 free (8:42.11), was runner-up in the 200 free (2:01.04) and placed third in the 1500 (16:52.20) at Speedo Summer Championships-West this summer. All four times were lifetime bests. In June, she swam at Olympic Trials Wave II in the 400/800 free and placed 45th/23rd in the respective events.

Many of her SCY bests come from the fall of 2020 after the pools reopened, but her best mile time comes from 2019 Winter Juniors West when she was runner-up in the 500 free and fourth in the 1650 free.

Best Times:

1650 free – 16:24.28

1000 free – 9:47.54

500 free – 4:44.46

200 free – 1:48.82

Cox is the fourth top-20 recruit to verbally commit to the Longhorns’ class of 2027. She will join #8 Campbell Stoll, #10 Erin Gemmell, #12 Berit Berglund, Alexa Fulton, Angie Coe, and Emma Kern. She and Gemmell will make a formidable duo in the mid-to-long distance freestyle events.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.