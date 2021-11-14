Highly Versatile Angie Coe Makes Verbal Commitment to Texas for 2023-24

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Angie Coe, a high school junior from Charleston, Illinois, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Texas for the 2023-24 school year, saying, “Feels like home.” She will join Campbell Stoll (#8), Erin Gemmell (#10), Berit Berglund (#12), Alexa Fulton (“Honorable Mention”), and Emma Kern in the Longhorns’ class of 2027.

Coe attends Charleston High School and swims year-round with Champaign County YMCA Heat. She has an unbelievable range of events, with national-level times in truly everything except the 200 free and 200 breast.

In high school swimming, Coe has focused on fly and IM. At this weekend’s Illinois IHSA Girls State Championships, she placed third in the 200 IM (2:02.00) and third in the 100 fly (54.53). Her best times in those events (1:59.81 and 53.00, respectively) come from the YMCA Virtual Swimming Festival in April. There, she won the 100 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM and was runner-up in the 100 breast. All four times were lifetime bests. Three weeks earlier she had swum best times in the SCY 50 free and 100 back and LCM 100 back (1:04.22) and 100 fly (1:01.64) at the Illinois Winter Invite.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 23.28

100 free – 49.45

200 free – 1:49.49

500 free – 4:49.67

100 back – 55.33

200 back – 1:59.74

100 breast – 1:01.25

200 breast – 2:26.35

100 fly – 53.00

200 fly – 2:00.90

200 IM – 1:59.18

400 IM – 4:20.46

Texas has a number of options for Coe. With Lydia Jacoby a freshman, Ellie Andrews a sophomore, and Anna Elendt a junior when Coe arrives, her talents might not be needed in the breaststroke group. A little improvement in her 200 fly could put her in with Emma Sticklen and Olivia Bray. Alternatively, she could focus on mid-distance freestyle and train with Erica Sullivan.

Whichever way she develops, Coe will be an immediate impact player for the Longhorns.

