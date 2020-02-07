Funky Trunks and Funkita Support Bushfire Relief Efforts

Australian swimwear favourites, Funky Trunks and Funkita, have been doing their part to support families affected by the recent bushfires. With a number of fundraising activities in January, including donating a portion of all sales made online and at regional events, the brands have raised close to $10,000 to be donated to different aid organisations providing relief packages to the families and towns directly affected by the fires across the country. Australian World Championship bronze medallist, Kurt Herzog, together with Australian representative swimmer Ryan Roche, both former Funky Trunks sponsored athletes, wanted to give back to their state that has been so deeply impacted by the devastating bushfires. They decided to embark on a Southern NSW bushfire tour. The pair visited eight swim clubs in fire affected regions spread 1,600km apart. They provided high level training and handed out new Funky Trunks swim caps and goggles to the local swimmers.

“Many of the local pools had just reopened as the towns are now starting to rebuild,” explained Herzog. “The Australian Army is set up offering food, water and shelter for those who have lost everything. It was very confronting, so we were just delighted to be able to help in some small way.” The three hour swim clinics focused on discipline in training, persistence and having fun and included body position drills, turn technique and dive drills. “The kids were extremely grateful for the Funky gifts they received with parents telling us their child has a new found love for the sport since attending the clinic,” added Herzog.

Having implemented a number of green initiatives within the business, including the introduction of swimwear made from recycled plastic bottles, Funky Trunks and Funkita are preparing a new tree planting project to run in 2020, a timely exercise for the desperately needed revegetation of the bush.

The swim clubs visited during the tour include:

Batemans Bay Swim Club

Narooma Swim Club

Bega Swim Club

Eden Swim Club

Adelong Swim Club

Tumbarumba Swim Club

Tumut Swim Club

Batlow Swim Club

