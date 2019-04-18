French Elite Nationals: Day 3 Prelims Recap

2019 FRENCH ELITE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS– 50M

Tuesday 16th to Sunday 21st April 2019

Prelims from 9.30am; final C from 18:00; final A / B from 18h30

Host: Brittany Regional Swimming League

Bréquigny swimming pool, 12 boulevard Albert 1er, RENNES

50m

French qualifying rules for 2019 World Championships

Start list: available here

Results: available here

MEN’S 50 BREAST

FINA “A” : 27.39

French Qualifying Standard for Worlds : 27.08

French Record : 27.36 – Giacomo Perez Dortona (CN Marseille) – 22/04/2009 – Montpellier

Favorites : Adnane Beji (Tunisie), 26.86; Théo Bussière (CN Marseille), 37.80; Jean Dencausse (CN Marseille), 28.30

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Theo Bussiere – 27.85 Clément Mignon – 27.93 Antoine Viquerat – 28.28 Thibaut Capitaine – 28.34 Matthias Loth/Melvin Maillot – 28.45 – Wassim Elloumi – 28.59 Cyril Olier – 28.61

Theo Bussiere edged out the top seed for finals, posting a 27.85. Clément Mignon was right behind Bussiere, clocking a 27.93. There is a pretty comfortable margin between Bussiere and Mignon and the rest of the field. The race for 3rd should be an exciting one tonight, with 3rd-8th this morning separated by just 0.33 seconds. The top seed this morning, Adnane Beji (26.86), came in 13th this morning, swimming a 28.70.

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST

FINA “A” : 31.22

French Qualifying Standard for Worlds : 30.74

French Record : 30.96 – Sophie de Ronchi (ES Massy Natation) – 22/04/2009 – Montpellier

Favorites : Fanny Deberghes (ASPTT Montpellier), 31.46; Solène Gallego (Canet 66 Natation), 31.72; Carmella Kitching (AAS Sarcelles Natation 95), 32.09

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Fanny Deberghes – 31.62 Solene Gallego/Laurine Del’Homme – 32.32 – Justine Delmas/Maéva Guezenec – 32.54 – Carmela Kitching – 32.58 Meghan Frouin – 32.66 Auréanne Devaluez/Tiphaine Leblond – 32.75

Fanny Deberghes took the top seed for finals by a big margin, turning in a 31.62 this morning. She was still a little bit off the FINA A cut of 31.22, and even further off the French qualifying standard of 30.74. The French National Record sits at 30.96, leaving Deborghes over half a second off it. None of the other swimmers in the field broke :32 this morning, but 2nd-8th were separated by just 0.43 seconds.

MEN’S 50 BACK

FINA “A” : 25.17

French Qualifying Standard for Worlds : 24.89

French Record : 24.07 – Camille Lacourt (CN Marseille) – 12/08/2010 – Budapest (HUN)

Favorites : Jérémy Stravius (Amiens Métropole Natation), 24.83; Maxence Orange (Nantes Natation), 25.45; Paul-Gabriel Bedel (CN Marseille), 25.47

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Jérémy Stravius – 24.65 Paul-Gabriel Bedel – 25.48 Stanislas Huille – 25.51 Yohann Ndoye Brouard – 25.62 Ladislas Salczer – 25.66 Maxence Orange – 25.75 Pierre-Yves Desprez – 25.86 Driss Lahrichi – 25.93

Jérémy Stravius qualified for the World Championships with his swim this morning, clocking a 24.65. His time surpassed both the FINA A cut for World Champs, and the French qualifying standard for World Champs. Stravius shaved 0.24 seconds off his personal best to take the top seed for tonight by nearly one second. His time sits at #2 in the world this year.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE

FINA “A” : 1:58.66

French Qualifying Standard for Worlds : 1:58.03

French Record : 1:54.66 – Camille Muffat (Olympic Nice Natation) – 06/06/2012 – Canet-en-Roussillon

Favorites : Charlotte Bonnet (Olympic Nice Natation), 1:54.95; Margaux Fabre (Canet 66 Natation), 1:58.14; Assia Touati (Dauphins Toulouse), 1:59.82

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Charlotte Bonnet – 1:57.54 Margaux Fabre – 1:58.54 Joana Desbordes – 1:59.99 Assia Touati – 2:00.90 Alizée Morel – 2:00.95 Orlane Hita – 2:02.54 Oceane Carnez – 2:02.64 Célia Pinsolle – 2:03.75

Charlotte Bonnet, who was already qualfied to swim the 200 free at World Champs, took the top seed for tonight’s final, cracking the French qualifying standard as well. Bonnet was well off her personal best, but turned in a quality time for prelims, especially considering she didn’t need to worry about qualifying for Worlds. For anyone who may not know, the two ways swimmers make the French Worlds team are by either earning a medal at lst Summer’s European Championships, or achieving the qualifying standard in prelims of this meet. Bonnet’s best is only 0.29 seconds off the national record, so if she’s on tonight, we may see that fall.

Margaux Fabre came close to also qualifying for Worlds, clocking a 1:58.54. The qualifying standard was 1:58.03. It was a good prelims swim for Fabre, however, seen as her personal best is 1:58.14. It appears that, like the men, there won’t be a French Women’s 4×200 free relay at Worlds. The way the selection criteria works, the 2nd-5th place finishers this morning’s times had to total to 7:56.24 or better. 2nd-5th this morning didn’t crack 8:00 when totalled up.

MEN’S 200 FLY

FINA “A” : 1:56.71

French Qualifying Standard for Worlds : 1:56.43

French Record : 1:54.62 – Franck Esposito (CN Antibes) – 04/2002 – Chalon-sur-Saône

Favorites : Nans Roch (CN Antibes), 1:57.85; Jeremy Desplanches (SUI, Olympic Nice Natation), 1:59.25; Matthias Marsau (Dauphins Toulouse), 2:00.28

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Jeremy Desplanches – 1:59.60 Matthias Marsau – 1:59.70 Léon Marchand – 1:59.98 Clément Henry – 2:01.04 Thibaut Mary – 2:01.19 Arthur Cachot – 2:01.52 Noyan Taylan – 2:01.78 Logan Fontaine – 2:02.38

Jeremy Desplanches nearly turned in a best time to take the top seed for finals. He led the way with a 1:59.60, just off his seed time of 1:59.25. Matthias Marsau bested his seed of 2:00.28, touching in 1:59.70 for the 2nd seed tonight. Marsau was the leading French swimmer, but was well of the French qualifying standard of 1:56.43. The top seed this morning, Nans Roch, who was seeding at 1:57.85, came in 1th with a 2:03.94.

World Championships Qualifiers: