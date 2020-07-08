French-Chilean Swimmer Zoé Gibson Commits to Florida Gulf Coast University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Zoé Gibson of Cannes, France has announced her decision to swim for Florida Gulf Coast University’s class of 2024. The breaststroke specialist swims year-round for CN Cannes and she swam for her high school team. Because of her dual nationality, Gibson is eligible to represent either France or Chile at national and international meets.

In December of 2019, Gibson participated at the Open Nationals in Chile, earning the bronze medal in the 50, 100, and 200 breaststroke events.

At the Chile National Championship meet in January, she once again earned the bronze medal in the 200 breaststroke.

Gibson says that she is working toward lowering her times enough to make the cut to be on the Chilean National team.

Top LCM Times:

100 breast – 1:17.98

50 breast – 36.53

200 breast – 2:48.90

200 free – 2:15.12

Gibson will be joining the 2020 Coastal Collegiate Sports Association Championships runners-up in the fall of 2020. FGCU saw some top performances at the 2020 conference meet, bringing home 37 medals. Rising-senior Petra Halmai dominated the breast events, finishing first in the 100 by 2.05 seconds and cruising to the wall 8.4 seconds ahead of the silver medalist in the 200. Her time in the 200 breast ranked her 10th nationally in Division I last season.

Wiktoria Czarnecka, Julia Rodriguez, and diver Reese Wakefield each brought home individual gold medals for the team at the CSCAA CHampionships as well.

Gibson will be joining Emily Merton, Sara Niepelova, and Sophia Macaisa as incoming recruits this fall.

