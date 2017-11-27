Freestyler Dylan Delaney Gives Verbal Commitment to South Carolina

San Diego, California-native Dylan Delaney has made a verbal commitment to University South Carolina class of 2022. He will suit up for the Gamecocks with the already-committed Alex Wade, Ben Fenwick, Coleman Kramer, Garrison Johnson, Grayson Schroering, Mitchell Gariepy, Nathan Walton, Phil Costin, and Robbie Epler.

“I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of South Carolina and competing in the SEC. the university offers great academic opportunities and a strong swim program both of which will allow me to further my education. And swimming at the college level. Coach Moody has created an amazing swimming environment and I can’t wait to be a part of it. #GoGameCocks” [sic]

Delaney is a NISCA All-American from La Costa Canyon High School. At the 2017 CIF-San Diego Section Division II Boys’ Championship, he was runner up in the 50 free (21.04) and third in the 200 free (1:39.55). He led off the winning 200 free relay (20.66) that broke the CIF-SDS D2 record, as well as the third-place 400 free relay (46.02). Delaney went on to the California State Meet and placed third in the 50 free with new PB (20.49).

Delaney swims club for Rancho San Dieguito in Solana Beach, California. He wrapped up a successful long-course season this summer at CA-NV Speedo Sectional Championships, notching new PBs in the LCM 50 free (23.54), 100 free (52.90), 200 free (1:55.57), and 100 fly (58.47).

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.49

100 free – 45.81

200 free – 1:39.55

500 free – 4:35.26

100 fly – 52.90

