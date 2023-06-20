Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

France Names 32 Swimmers to 2023 World Championships Team

The French Swimming Federation has announced the names of the 19 men and 13 women who will represent the Tricolor at the 20th edition of the World Aquatics Championships, which will be held in Fukuoka, Japan, from July 14 to 30, 2023.

Among the 32 athletes are 15 swimmers who have not yet made a French senior team for international LCM competition. National Teams Director Jacco Verhaeren told SwimSwam, “I think it’s always great to have a good mix of experience and newcomers – especially for us, one year out of qualifying for the Olympics in Paris. I think it is great that the younger athletes can watch and learn from the older, more experienced athletes.”

The men’s qualifiers have an average age of 24, ranging from 32-year-old Olympic gold medalist Florent Manaudou to 18-year-old newcomer Pacôme Bricout. They have qualified collectively 12 times for French teams at the Olympics and 8 times for World Championships. On the women’s side, Melanie Henique (30) and Mary-Ambre Moluh (17) are the bookends, while the entire group averages about 25 years of age. They have made 13 collective French teams for the Olympic Games and 18 for LC World Championships.

Returning French medalists from the 2022 World Championships include Léon Marchand (gold 200 IM, gold 400 IM, silver 200 fly), Maxime Grousset (silver 100 free, bronze 50 free), Henique (silver), Marie Wattel (silver 100 fly), and Analia Pigrée (bronze 50 back).

Following is the list of men and women selected for Fukuoka

Men’s Qualifiers

Last Name First Name Year Qualifier Qualified Events Worlds, Olympics Selections
AUBRY David 1996 Individual 1500 free 2020 Olympics Tokyo
BERG Max 2002 Relays
BIDARD Clément 2001 Relays
BRICOUT Pacôme 2005 Individual 800 free
FONTAINE Logan 1999 Individual 400 free 2019 WC Kazan
FUCHS Roman 1998 Relays 200 free
GROUSSET Maxime 1999 Individual 50 free, 100 free, 100 fly 2020 Olympics Tokyo, 2019 WC Gwangju
GUTH Guillaume 2000 Relays
HERLEM Antoine 1999 Individual 200 back
HUILLE Stanislas 1999 Relays
JOLY Damien 1992 Individual 800 free, 1500 free 2019 WC Gwangju, 2016 Olympics Rio, 2015 WC Kazan, 2013 WC Barcelona, 2012 Olympics London
MANAUDOU Florent 1990 Individual 50 free, 100 free 2020 Olympics Tokyo, 2016 Olympics Rio, 2015 WC Kazan, 2013 WC Barcelona, 2012 Olympics London, 2011 WC Shanghai
MARC Antoine 2000 Individual 200 breast
MARCHAND Léon 2002 Individual 200 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, 200 IM, 400 IM 2020 Olympics Tokyo
NDOYE-BROUARD Yohann 2000 Individual 100 back 2020 Olympics Tokyo
SALVAN Hadrien 1997 Relays 2020 Olympics Tokyo
TESIC Enzo 2000 Relays 2020 Olympics Tokyo
TOMAC Mewen 2001 Individual 100 back, 200 back 2020 Olympics Tokyo
YEBBA Wissam-Amazigh 2000 Relays

Women’s Qualifiers

Last Name First Name Year Qualifier Qualified Events Worlds, Olympics Selections
BONNET Charlotte 1995 Individual 200 IM 2022 Olympics Tokyo, 2019 WC Gwangju, 2017 WC Budapest, 2016 Olympics Rio, 2015 WC Kazan, 2013 WC Barcelona, 2012 Olympics London, 2011 WC Shanghai
DUHAMEL Cyrielle 2000 Individual 400 IM 2020 Olympics Tokyo
GASTALDELLO Béryl 1995 Relays 2022 Olympics Tokyo, 2019 WC Gwangju, 2017 WC Budapest, 2016 Olympics Rio, 2015 WC Kazan
HENIQUE Mélanie 1992 Individual 50 free, 50 fly 2020 Olympics Tokyo, 2017 WC Budapest, 2016 Olympics Rio, 2015 WC Kazan, 2013 WC Barcelona, 2011 WC Shanghai, 2009 WC Rome
KIRPICHNIKOVA Anastasiia 2000 Individual 400 free, 800 free, 1500 free
LESAFFRE Fantine 1994 Individual 200 IM, 400 IM 2020 Olympics Tokyo, 2019 WC Gwangju, 2016 Olympics Rio, 2015 WC Kazan
MAHIEU Pauline 1999 Individual 100 back
MOLUH Mary-Ambre 2005 Individual 50 back
NOWACZYK Lison 2003 Relays
PIGREE Analia 2001 Individual 50 back, 100 back
TEREBO Emma 1998 Individual 200 back
TOUATI Assia 1995 Relays 2020 Olympics Tokyo
WATTEL Marie 1997 Individual 50 free, 100 free, 100 fly 2022 Olympics Tokyo, 2019 WC Gwangju, 2016 Olympics Rio, 2015 WC Kazan, 2013 WC Barcelona

 

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!