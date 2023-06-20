France Names 32 Swimmers to 2023 World Championships Team

The French Swimming Federation has announced the names of the 19 men and 13 women who will represent the Tricolor at the 20th edition of the World Aquatics Championships, which will be held in Fukuoka, Japan, from July 14 to 30, 2023.

Among the 32 athletes are 15 swimmers who have not yet made a French senior team for international LCM competition. National Teams Director Jacco Verhaeren told SwimSwam, “I think it’s always great to have a good mix of experience and newcomers – especially for us, one year out of qualifying for the Olympics in Paris. I think it is great that the younger athletes can watch and learn from the older, more experienced athletes.”

The men’s qualifiers have an average age of 24, ranging from 32-year-old Olympic gold medalist Florent Manaudou to 18-year-old newcomer Pacôme Bricout. They have qualified collectively 12 times for French teams at the Olympics and 8 times for World Championships. On the women’s side, Melanie Henique (30) and Mary-Ambre Moluh (17) are the bookends, while the entire group averages about 25 years of age. They have made 13 collective French teams for the Olympic Games and 18 for LC World Championships.

Returning French medalists from the 2022 World Championships include Léon Marchand (gold 200 IM, gold 400 IM, silver 200 fly), Maxime Grousset (silver 100 free, bronze 50 free), Henique (silver), Marie Wattel (silver 100 fly), and Analia Pigrée (bronze 50 back).

Following is the list of men and women selected for Fukuoka

Men’s Qualifiers

Last Name First Name Year Qualifier Qualified Events Worlds, Olympics Selections AUBRY David 1996 Individual 1500 free 2020 Olympics Tokyo BERG Max 2002 Relays BIDARD Clément 2001 Relays BRICOUT Pacôme 2005 Individual 800 free FONTAINE Logan 1999 Individual 400 free 2019 WC Kazan FUCHS Roman 1998 Relays 200 free GROUSSET Maxime 1999 Individual 50 free, 100 free, 100 fly 2020 Olympics Tokyo, 2019 WC Gwangju GUTH Guillaume 2000 Relays HERLEM Antoine 1999 Individual 200 back HUILLE Stanislas 1999 Relays JOLY Damien 1992 Individual 800 free, 1500 free 2019 WC Gwangju, 2016 Olympics Rio, 2015 WC Kazan, 2013 WC Barcelona, 2012 Olympics London MANAUDOU Florent 1990 Individual 50 free, 100 free 2020 Olympics Tokyo, 2016 Olympics Rio, 2015 WC Kazan, 2013 WC Barcelona, 2012 Olympics London, 2011 WC Shanghai MARC Antoine 2000 Individual 200 breast MARCHAND Léon 2002 Individual 200 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, 200 IM, 400 IM 2020 Olympics Tokyo NDOYE-BROUARD Yohann 2000 Individual 100 back 2020 Olympics Tokyo SALVAN Hadrien 1997 Relays 2020 Olympics Tokyo TESIC Enzo 2000 Relays 2020 Olympics Tokyo TOMAC Mewen 2001 Individual 100 back, 200 back 2020 Olympics Tokyo YEBBA Wissam-Amazigh 2000 Relays

Women’s Qualifiers