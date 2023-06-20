Landon Duffie Becomes First Addition to Converse University’s Men’s Swim Program

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Landon Duffie made history as the first-ever signee to the Converse University men’s team, with the program set to make its debut in the 2023-24 season.

Duffie, a native of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, is a butterfly specialist who competes for the South Carolina Swim Club and attends Oceanside Collegiate Academy.

Converse University is a Division II school located in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The Converse women’s swim team currently competes in the Conference Carolinas.

Competing for Oceanside at the 2022 South Carolina 3A High School State Championships, Duffied helped propel the team to a 4th-place finish. Duffie blasted two personal bests at the meet, both of which also qualified him for the ‘A’ finals. Duffie’s 100 fly time of 54.81, over a second faster than his time from the state championships the year prior, earned him 7th in the event. In the 100 back, Duffie touched 8th with a time of 57.77.

In club swimming, Duffie put up a number of personal bests at the 2022 Palmetto State Championships in Greenville, South Carolina, notably including a 2:04.40 200 fly (3rd) and a 2:05.03 200 IM (2nd).

Top Times (SCY):

100 fly- 54.81

200 fly- 2:04.40

200 IM- 2:05.03

At last year’s Conference Carolinas Championship, the Converse women placed 6th of 8 teams.

With the addition of a Converse men’s team this year, there will be seven men’s teams in the Conference Carolinas looking to be crowned Conference Champions come 2024. Emmanuel is the reigning conference champion on the men’s side.

Duffie’s 200 fly time of 2:04.40 would have finished just outside the ‘A’ final (9th) at the 2023 Conference Carolinas Championship. Additionally, his 100 fly would have placed 16th at the meet (54.81).

Other members of the first men’s swimming recruiting class for Converse include Henry Winstead, Ben Huston, Kirill Lyzhin, Manny Schlichtmann, Jonathan Santibanez, and Keith Rogers.

