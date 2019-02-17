Four More Records Fall at Day 2 of 2019 Easterns

2019 Eastern Interscholastic Swimming and Diving Championship

On the final day of the Eastern Interscholastic Championships, 4 more records were taken down while the Penn Charter girls and Andover boys defended their 2018 team titles.

Final Girls Team Scores, Top 5

Penn Charter- 541 Episcopal Academy- 521 Germantown- 420 Greenwich- 419 Notre Dame- 337

Final Boys Team Scores, Top 5

Andover- 610 Episcopal Academy- 486.5 Malvern Prep- 427 Brunswick- 426 Mercersburg- 400

Pennington’s David Curtiss broke his second pool record of the meet when he won the 100 free with a 44.08, which eclipsed the 2014 mark of 44.34. That comes after his 19.70 on day 1 of the meet, another record. Those times rank Curtiss 6th and 24th in the 50 and 100 free, respectively, all-time in the 15-16 age group.

In the boys 500 free, it was a sprint battle for the pool record between 200 IM champ Ivan Puskovitch of Episcopal and Ford Blaylock of Mercersburg. The duo were pacing off each other, until the last 50 when Blaylock came home in a 24.97 to pass up Puskovitch and write his name on the pool record with a 4:22.30. Puskovitch settled for second with a 4:22.36, which was also under the 2017 pool record of 4:24.48.

Emma Atkinson of Germantown also broke her second meet record of the weekend in the 100 back. Her winning time of 52.80, which won by almost 4 seconds, chipped the 2017 mark of 53.41.

The final record of the meet was in the final event of the meet, the boys 400 free relay. The Andover relay of Max Hunger (45.31), Lance Freiman (45.10), Arnold Su (44.71), and Neil Simpson (45.79) broke the pool record of 3:01.47 with a time of 3:00.91.