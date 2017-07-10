Follow The 2017 Australian World Championship Team On Social Media

Below, find links to the Twitter and Instagram accounts of the 2017 Australian World Championship team. With the meet now less than two weeks away, you can follow along as the athletes put together their final preparations for the biggest competition of the year.

The Australians received a big blow when 100 free Olympic gold medalist Kyle Chalmers opted out of Worlds to undergo heart surgery, which was successful. He was one of the few bright spots for a team that fell well below lofty expectations in Rio, and his absence demolishes any chance of a gold medal in the men’s 400 free relay.

Along with Chalmers, there are several notable names sitting out of Worlds this year, including Cate CampbellMadeline Groves and James Magnussen. With Chalmers and Groves out, Mack HortonMitch Larkin and Emma McKeon are the only returning individual medalists from last year.

You can check out our full roster announcement here.

Men’s Team Twitter Instagram
Joshua Beaver @joshbeaver740 @josh_beaver
Jack Cartwright N/A N/A
Daniel Cave N/A N/A
Alexander Graham @alex_graham1 @alex.graham
Mack Horton @_mackhorton @mackhorton
Zac Incerti N/A @zac_incerti
Grant Irvine @Grant_Irvine17 @grant_irvine
Mitch Larkin @Larkin_mitch @mitchell.larkin
Clyde Lewis N/A @clydelew_95
Cameron McEvoy @CameronMcEvoy @cam_mcevoy
David McKeon @DavoMcKeon @davidmckeon
Jack McLoughlin @Jackmcloughli10 @jackmcloughlin
David Morgan N/A @david_morgan_swimmer
James Roberts @James_Roberts @james_roberts_
Louis Townsend N/A N/A
Matthew Wilson @Matt_wilson_28 @matt_wilson28
Women’s Team Twitter Instagram
Holly Barratt @holly_barratt_ @holly_barratt_
Bronte Campbell @Bronte_Campbell @bronte_campbell
Brittany Elmslie @brittanyelmslie @britelmslie
Jessica Hansen N/A N/A
Shayna Jack @ShaynaJack @shayna_jack
Emma McKeon @emma_mckeon @emmamckeon
Taylor McKeown @Tay_McKeown @tay_mckeown
Kaylee McKeown N/A @kaylee_mckeown
Leah Neale @leah_neale1 @leahneale95
Kotuku Ngawati @kotuku_ngawati @koti_ngawati
Emily Seebohm @emcbomb @emcbomb
Brianna Throssell @briathrossell @briannathrossell
Ariarne Titmus N/A @ariarnetitmus_
Madison Wilson @MadiWilson @madiwilson

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Follow The 2017 Australian World Championship Team On Social Media"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
ellie

Prediction: how many individual golds will Aussies get? I say zero.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
25 minutes 51 seconds ago
commonwombat
A very realistic scenario. Seebohm, Horton & maybe McEvoy do have gold possibilities but none could be seen as favourites and each could very easily fly home with zero individual medals and maybe not even relay ones. Quite a strong likelihood of zero gold overall as only the W4X100 could be seen as a realistic gold chance and even then they are looking very vulnerable. Regrettably this may indeed become the norm. The “days of plenty” for AUS Swimming are long past and what you are most likely to see for at least the next 2-3 Olympic cycles are the production of maybe a couple of outstanding individuals of either gender at any given time and maybe another handful or… Read more »
Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
58 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

