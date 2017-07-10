Follow The 2017 Australian World Championship Team On Social Media

Below, find links to the Twitter and Instagram accounts of the 2017 Australian World Championship team. With the meet now less than two weeks away, you can follow along as the athletes put together their final preparations for the biggest competition of the year.

The Australians received a big blow when 100 free Olympic gold medalist Kyle Chalmers opted out of Worlds to undergo heart surgery, which was successful. He was one of the few bright spots for a team that fell well below lofty expectations in Rio, and his absence demolishes any chance of a gold medal in the men’s 400 free relay.

Along with Chalmers, there are several notable names sitting out of Worlds this year, including Cate Campbell, Madeline Groves and James Magnussen. With Chalmers and Groves out, Mack Horton, Mitch Larkin and Emma McKeon are the only returning individual medalists from last year.

