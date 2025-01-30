Fluidra Race Video of the Week: Luca Urlando Rockets To All-Time Record In Men’s 200 Fly

Georgia redshirt senior Luca Urlando unleashed a stunning performance in the men’s 200 fly over the weekend during the Bulldogs’ dual with Tennessee, producing the fastest swim in history.

Urlando, 22, grabbed the lead on the first length and never looked back, soaring to a time of 1:37.17 to break the NCAA, U.S. Open and American Record of 1:37.35 set by Jack Conger in 2017.

The swim from Urlando marked his first personal best in the event in nearly three years, having clocked 1:38.82 in March of 2022 at the NCAA Championships where he was the runner-up.

In the race itself, Urlando topped the field by nearly four seconds, with Tennessee’s Martin Espernberger finishing in the runner-up position in 1:41.15.

RACE VIDEO

Courtesy: UGA Swim & Dive on YouTube

Urlando is the fifth swimmer to break the 1:38 barrier in the men’s 200 fly.

All-Time Performers, Men’s 200 Fly (SCY)

Luca Urlando (Georgia), 1:37.17 – 2025 Jack Conger (Texas), 1:37.35 – 2017 Nick Albiero (Louisville), 1:37.92 – 2022 Ilya Khaurn (Arizona State), 1:37.93 – 2024 Joe Schooling (Texas), 1:37.97 – 2016

Having never won an NCAA title in his career, Urlando is in prime position to claim his first in 2025.

As a freshman in 2021, he placed 4th in the 200 fly, and then in 2022, he was the runner-up in both the 100 and 200 fly while placing 3rd in the 200 IM. He missed the 2023 championships after suffering an injury early in the season, and then he redshirted the 2023-24 campaign.

At the 2022 NCAAs, Urlando broke the NCAA, U.S. Open and American Record in the 100 back (43.35), a record that still stands today, but it was done leading off Georgia’s 400 medley relay.

At the NCAA Championships in March, Urlando will go head-to-head with Arizona State sophomore Ilya Kharun, who won the short course world title in the 200 fly in December, for the national title. Kharun is the defending champion, and has been as fast as 1:38.74 in the SCY event this season.

At the dual against Tennessee, Urlando also won the 100 fly in a personal best and Georgia School Record of 43.62 (which also ranks him #1 in the NCAA this season), and added a third victory in the 200 IM.

ABOUT FLUIDRA

At Fluidra, our mission is to create the perfect pool experience for all aquatic enthusiasts, from recreational swimmers to competitive athletes. We believe the perfect race starts with the perfect pool, which is why we provide superior, high-performance equipment and accessories. Whether for racing or relaxation, our leading brands — including S.R. Smith, Jandy, and Polaris and more — ensure an optimal aquatic environment, enhancing every swim experience.

SOCIAL

LINKEDIN: @Fluidra North America

FACEBOOK: @Fluidra North America

YOUTUBE: @FluidraNorthAmerica

INSTAGRAM @jandypool

FACEBOOK: @srsmithpools

INSTAGRAM: @srsmithpools

YOUTUBE: @srsmith

Fluidra is a SwimSwam Partner.