Florida’s Kieran Smith to Swim 200 Free Instead of 400 IM at NCAAs

Florida’s Kieran Smith turned heads last month at the 2020 SEC Championships in Auburn. Smith made waves from the start as he took down the SEC Record in the 200 free on the leadoff leg of the 800 free relay. Smith came into the meet as the meet as the reigning 200 IM champion, but switched things up this time. He swam the 500 free instead, crushing the NCAA and American Record in the process.

Smith will stick with the 500 free over the 200 IM at NCAAs. However, he’s made a chance to his 3rd day event. While Smith swam the 400 IM at SECs in a time that then led the nation, he won’t be entered in the event at NCAAs. He’ll instead swim as the top seed in the 200 free.

On day 4, Smith will stick with his SEC event: the 100 free. At last season’s NCAA meet, he had swum the 200 back on the final day, scoring in the B final. He was also a finalist in both IMs, placing 8th in the 200 IM and 7th in the 400 IM. Smith is the 10th seed coming into this season’s NCAA meet in the 100 free.