Cal’s Hugo Gonzalez Goes with 200 Breast Over 200 Back at NCAAs

2020 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 25 – Saturday, March 28, 2020

IU Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN

Defending champs: Cal (1x) – results

Cal sophomore Hugo Gonzalez had a decision to make after the Pac-12 Championships. Gonzalez, who transferred to Cal after swimming his freshman year at Auburn, put up a lifetime best in a 200 breast time trial at Pac-12s. He then chose to swim the 200 back instead of the 200 breast on day 4, earning bronze in the 200 back.

His time from the 200 breast time trial ranks him 4th in the nation, while his time in the 200 back ranked 8th. His time in the 200 back at Pac-12s wasn’t his fastest ever, but it was his best since 2017 at the UGA Invite. The backstrokes are pretty crowded this season, with 9 men under 1:40 in the 200 back and the top 4 under 1:38. In the 200 breast, only one man, Cal’s Reece Whitley, has broken 1:51.

Gonzalez will also swim both IMs at the NCAA meet. He’s the top seed for the 400 IM after breaking the Pac-12 Meet Record with his fastest performance since 2018 SECs. He was disqualified in prelims of the 200 IM for a false start at Pac-12s, but will swim in the early heats as he already had the B cut there.