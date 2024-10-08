Florida vs Alabama Dual Meet Canceled Due To Expected Impact Of Hurricane Milton

One of the top dual meets scheduled for this week, Florida vs Alabama, has been canceled due to the expected arrival of Hurricane Milton. The meet was scheduled for this Friday in Gainesville, Florida.

This is the third week in which the college dual meet schedule has been affected by a hurricane. Just over a week ago, Florida State canceled its invitational and North Florida canceled its relay meet.

Numerous dual meets were also canceled including Queens vs UNC, UNC-Wilmington vs Duke, and Florida vs Nova Southeastern (D2). All of those meets were scheduled for the weekend of September 27th. One meet was canceled this past weekend as Georgia Southern was set to host West Florida.

Hurricane Milton is currently a Category 4 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, just north of Cancun, Mexico. The storm is projected to make landfall in the Tampa Bay area late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. It is expected to downgrade to a category 3 storm once it makes landfall but still poses a major threat. Gainesville is located about two hours north of Tampa.

With the cancelation of the dual meet between Florida and Alabama, the other top 25 matchup scheduled for this week is LSU vs Texas. The LSU women were ranked #20 while Texas was ranked #2 in September’s rankings. The LSU men were ranked #25 while Texas sits at #3.

SwimSwam September Power Rankings

Florida has its next (and first) dual meet scheduled at Virginia next week, October 18th. Alabama does not have a meet on the schedule until November 8th when they are scheduled to take on LSU.