Florida Margin Of Victory: +0.23 Florida Margin On Exchanges Over Texas: +0.45

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

WEDNESDAY NIGHT HEAT SHEET

200 medley relay

NCAA Record: Texas (2017): 1:21.54

NCAA Meet Record: Texas (2017): 1:21.54

American Record: Cal (2018): 1:21.88

US Open Record: Texas (2017): 1:21.54

Pool Record: Louisville (2022): 1:21.84

Top 8 finishers:

Florida- 1:21.13 Texas- 1:21.36 Cal/NC State- 1:21.69 —- Alabama- 1:22.04 Arizona State- 1:22.25 Lousville- 1:22.29 Stanford- 1:22.41

Both Florida and Texas were under the old men’s 200 medley relay NCAA, US Open, and American record of 1:21.54 to open up night 1 of the 2022 NCAA D1 Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships, and although Florida was only 0.23 seconds faster than Texas overall, their relay exchanges were 0.45 seconds faster, almost twice as much as the overall gap.

The Gators’ aggregate exchange time was +0.27, while the Longhorns’ was +0.72.

A breakdown of the relay exchanges is shown here:

As you can see from above, Texas’s relay exchange times were slower on every single leg of their relay, which could very well have been the reason why they finished behind Florida. In an event where everyone is only swimming a 50, it is clear that every second counts.

On both legs, there were some fast splits. On the Florida side, Chaney went the third-fastest 50 back of all time with a 20.19, and Eric Freise’s 19.36 fly split tied Joseph Schooling for the fastest fly split ever. For Texas, Caspar Corbeau‘s 20.55 was unofficially the second fastest 50 breast split of all time behind Max McHugh’s 22.40, although it is officially the fastest because McHugh’s split is not in the USA Swimming database. In addition, Cameron Auchinachie‘s 18.08 anchor makes him the fourth fastest performer of all time in terms of 50 free relay splits.