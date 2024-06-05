Florian Wellbrock, Angelina Kohler Highlight German Roster For 2024 Paris Olympics

Florian Wellbrock and Angelina Kohler highlight the German roster of 27 athletes that will compete in Paris at the 2024 Olympics.

Wellbrock is one of 23 swimmers that will compete in the pool. He also is one of four athletes that will swim open water. Oliver Klement will also compete in both the pool and open water events.

This past February at the 2024 World Championships, Wellbrock swam to a silver medal in the men’s 1500 freestyle. He was the highest medalist on the men’s side. Wellbrock also won the 10km Open Water event at the 2020(1) Tokyo Olympics and will look to defend his title. Lukas Martens also earned a medal at 2024 Worlds as he swam to bronze in the 400 freestyle.

The women’s side is highlighted by Angelina Kohler who is coming off of a world title in the 100 butterfly. Kohler’s time of a 56.11 from semifinals still sits at #3 in the world so far this season. Isabel Gose was also a medalist at 2024 Worlds, winning bronze in the 400 and 1500 freestyles as well as silver in the 800.

The German Swimming Federation also said that they are still waiting on a decision on Nicole Maier who is the 4th fastest in the 4×200 freestyle relay. Maier competes collegiately for Miami-OH and will make her international debut for Germany later this month at the 2024 European Championships.

Pool Roster

Marek Ulrich

Rafael Miroslaw

Josha Salchow

Timo Sorgius

Cedric Bussing

Laura Riedemann

Sven Schwarz

Luca Nik Armbruster

Melvin Imoudu

Oliver Klemet

Julia Mrozinski

Ole Braunschweig

Leonie Martens

Anna Elendt

Isabel Gose

Nina Holt

Angelina Kohler

Lukas Martens

Lucas Matzerath

Florian Wellbrock

Peter Varjasi

Artem Selin

Nele Schulze

Open Water Roster