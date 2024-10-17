Five Cavaliers To Be Inducted Into Virginia Swimming & Diving Hall of Fame

Courtesy: Virginia Athletics
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Former Cavaliers Courtney Bartholomew, Rachael Burke, Bo Greenwood, Juli Schult O’Neill and Ian Prichard are the 2024 induction class for the Virginia Swimming and Diving Hall of Fame.
Since 1998, former Cavaliers have been honored for their achievements and accolades.
The five will be recognized in a private ceremony on Saturday (Oct. 19).
Courtney Bartholomew (2013-16)
- UVA record holder in the 200 Back
- 19 All-American honors
- 14 ACC Titles
- Four-time ACC Champion in the 200 Back
- 2013 ACC Freshman of the Year
Bo Greenwood (2002-05)
- ACC Freshman of the Year
- ACC postgraduate Scholarship recipient
- 5 ACC titles
- 3 All-America honors
- Led the team to four straight ACC team titles
Rachael Burke (2003-06)
- ACC Freshman of the Year
- 5 ACC titles
- 3 All-America honors
- Silver medalist in the 1500 Free at 2004 NCAA Championships
- Silver medalist at the 2003 Pan Am Games in the 800 Free
Ian Prichard (2001-04)
- 2001 ACC Championship Most Valuable Swimmer
- Member of the ACC 50th Anniversary Team
- 9 ACC titles (5 individual, 4 relay)
- 3 All-America honors (9 individual, 4 relay)
- His nine individual All-America honors are tied for the most in program history
- ACC Postgraduate Scholarship recipient
Juli Schulte O’Reilly (1983-86)
- Four year letterwinner
- Two-time All-American in the 100 Back
- Member of three All-American relay teams, one each year from 1984-86
- Helped lead team to four-straight runner-up finishes at ACC’s (at the time, the best finish in program history)
- Qualified for NCAAs all four years
- Held the school record in the 100 Back when she graduated