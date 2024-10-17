Five Cavaliers To Be Inducted Into Virginia Swimming & Diving Hall of Fame

Courtesy: Virginia Athletics

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Former Cavaliers Courtney Bartholomew, Rachael Burke, Bo Greenwood, Juli Schult O’Neill and Ian Prichard are the 2024 induction class for the Virginia Swimming and Diving Hall of Fame.

Since 1998, former Cavaliers have been honored for their achievements and accolades.

The five will be recognized in a private ceremony on Saturday (Oct. 19).

Courtney Bartholomew (2013-16) UVA record holder in the 200 Back

19 All-American honors

14 ACC Titles

Four-time ACC Champion in the 200 Back

2013 ACC Freshman of the Year

Bo Greenwood (2002-05) ACC Freshman of the Year

ACC postgraduate Scholarship recipient

5 ACC titles

3 All-America honors

Led the team to four straight ACC team titles

Rachael Burke (2003-06) ACC Freshman of the Year

5 ACC titles

3 All-America honors

Silver medalist in the 1500 Free at 2004 NCAA Championships

Silver medalist at the 2003 Pan Am Games in the 800 Free

Ian Prichard (2001-04) 2001 ACC Championship Most Valuable Swimmer

Member of the ACC 50 th Anniversary Team

Anniversary Team 9 ACC titles (5 individual, 4 relay)

3 All-America honors (9 individual, 4 relay)

His nine individual All-America honors are tied for the most in program history

ACC Postgraduate Scholarship recipient