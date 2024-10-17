Loyola Maryland Opens Season With Patriot League Win Over American

Loyola Maryland vs American

October 15, 2024

Baltimore, Md.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: Loyola Maryland Athletics

BALTIMORE – Loyola University Maryland men’s and women’s swimming and diving opened their 2024-25 season with a victory in Patriot League dual meet action, beating American University on Tuesday afternoon at the Mangione Aquatic Center.

The Greyhounds women took a 211-88 victory, while the men were 246-53 winners. The teams swam shorter distances – 50 and 100 yards – in the races with more competition coming later this week.

Sweeping Up

The men’s team swept all 14 individual events, while the women were victorious in 11 of the 14.

First-Year Winners

Five Greyhounds won events in their intercollegiate debuts on Tuesday.

Brennan Coyle took a pair of races for the men’s team, winning the 50 butterfly (24.89) and the 100 individual medley (50.28).

took a pair of races for the men’s team, winning the 50 butterfly (24.89) and the 100 individual medley (50.28). Two more men’s swimmers won in the first meet with Hayden Bartz swimming 4:38.94 to take first in the 500 freestyle, and JD Moyer going 51.21 for the top spot in the 100 backstroke.

swimming 4:38.94 to take first in the 500 freestyle, and going 51.21 for the top spot in the 100 backstroke. Julia Mason debuted for the women with a victory in the 200 freestyle, swimming 1:55.29, and CC Leoni won the women’s 500 freestyle in 5:13.83.

Mead Takes Three

Lily Mead opened her fifth year of competition for the Greyhounds the same way she has her previous seasons, with a handful of wins.

opened her fifth year of competition for the Greyhounds the same way she has her previous seasons, with a handful of wins. Mead won all three individual events she swam, taking first in the 50 breaststroke (29.50), 100 freestyle (52.00) and 100 individual medley (57.99).

She also was a member of the opening 200 medley relay, leading off the winning team.

Five Win A Pair

Five Greyhounds were double winners at the meet: Coyle, Tyler Knurek , Michael Gozdan , Thomas McCarthy , Haley Robinson and Cali Fasser .

, , , and . Knurek won a pair of sprint freestyle events, swimming 1:42.79 in the 200 and 46.90 in the 100.

Gozdan touched the wall first in both breaststroke events, going 25.57 in the 50 and 56.12 in the 100.

Diving Into Wins

Cali Fasser and Thomas McCarthy were both winners for the Greyhounds in the four diving events.

and were both winners for the Greyhounds in the four diving events. Fasser scored 232.58 to win the 3-meter event for the women, and she finished with 259.13 points for first in the 1-meter.

McCarthy finished with 272.25 points in the 3-meter on the men’s side and 281.10 in the 1-meter.

Relay Dominance

Bringing Home Wins

Alex Plavoukos won the 1,000 freestyle for the men in 9:32.47, and Joe Hayburn took first in the 50 backstroke (22.54).

won the 1,000 freestyle for the men in 9:32.47, and took first in the 50 backstroke (22.54). Harry Hearn took first in the 100 butterfly (49.79) for the men, while Kaitlin Witkop earned the victory in the women’s version of the race (58.76).

took first in the 100 butterfly (49.79) for the men, while Kaitlin Witkop earned the victory in the women’s version of the race (58.76). Robinson and Kelly were winners in the women’s and men’s 50 freestyles, respectively, with times of 23.90 and 20.64.

Stimmel brought home a victory in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:05.93.

Up Next

The meet was the start of a busy week for the Greyhounds who will compete twice more in the next four days.

Loyola heads to Annapolis, Maryland, on Friday, for a 4 p.m. meet against Navy, LSU and George Mason. The Greyhounds then travel to Easton, Pennsylvania, for a 1 p.m. contest versus Lafayette on Saturday.

Courtesy: American Athletics

BALTIMORE, Md. – Four wins on the women’s side were the highlight of a dual meet for American University swimming & diving at Loyola Maryland on Tuesday afternoon. Fifth-year Mimi Watts earned two victories, bringing her season total to six individual wins in three meets.

Notable

Tuesday’s meet included a number of non-traditional events such as the 50 backstroke, 50 butterfly and 50 breaststroke.

Watts took first in both the 50 back and the 50 fly, coming in with times of 26.11 and 24.85, respectively.

The Eagles got a win from freshman Demetra Bicos , who started American off well in the 1,000 freestyle. Her time of 10:37.99 ranks 13th all-time in program history among personal bests. Bicos later took third place in the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.31.

, who started American off well in the 1,000 freestyle. Her time of 10:37.99 ranks 13th all-time in program history among personal bests. Bicos later took third place in the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.31. Freshman Piper Crosby was AU’s fourth winner, going 59.35 in the 100 backstroke. Crosby came in second to Watts in the 50 back in 27.38.

was AU’s fourth winner, going 59.35 in the 100 backstroke. Crosby came in second to Watts in the 50 back in 27.38. The women got third-place finishes from freshman Marin Priddy in the 50 breaststroke, junior Isabel McGovern in the 100 IM, and junior Peyton Thurman on the 1-meter and 3-meter diving events.

in the 50 breaststroke, junior in the 100 IM, and junior on the 1-meter and 3-meter diving events. For the men’s team, senior Aidan Delehanty took third in the 50 back, senior Griffin Batt placed third on the 3-meter, and freshman Sean Memon was third for the divers on the 1-meter.

took third in the 50 back, senior placed third on the 3-meter, and freshman was third for the divers on the 1-meter. To close out the meet, the women’s foursome of Watts, freshman Grace Gilbert , Priddy and sophomore Lian Jeong Engle took second in the 200 free relay in 1:37.88.

, Priddy and sophomore took second in the 200 free relay in 1:37.88. In the team scores, Loyola beat American 211-88 on the women’s side, and 246-53 on the men’s side.

Next Up