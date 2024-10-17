Loyola Maryland Opens Season With Patriot League Win Over American

Loyola Maryland vs American
- October 15, 2024
- Baltimore, Md.
- SCY (25 yards)
Courtesy: Loyola Maryland Athletics
BALTIMORE – Loyola University Maryland men’s and women’s swimming and diving opened their 2024-25 season with a victory in Patriot League dual meet action, beating American University on Tuesday afternoon at the Mangione Aquatic Center.
The Greyhounds women took a 211-88 victory, while the men were 246-53 winners. The teams swam shorter distances – 50 and 100 yards – in the races with more competition coming later this week.
Sweeping Up
- The men’s team swept all 14 individual events, while the women were victorious in 11 of the 14.
First-Year Winners
- Five Greyhounds won events in their intercollegiate debuts on Tuesday.
- Brennan Coyle took a pair of races for the men’s team, winning the 50 butterfly (24.89) and the 100 individual medley (50.28).
- Two more men’s swimmers won in the first meet with Hayden Bartz swimming 4:38.94 to take first in the 500 freestyle, and JD Moyer going 51.21 for the top spot in the 100 backstroke.
- Julia Mason debuted for the women with a victory in the 200 freestyle, swimming 1:55.29, and CC Leoni won the women’s 500 freestyle in 5:13.83.
Mead Takes Three
- Lily Mead opened her fifth year of competition for the Greyhounds the same way she has her previous seasons, with a handful of wins.
- Mead won all three individual events she swam, taking first in the 50 breaststroke (29.50), 100 freestyle (52.00) and 100 individual medley (57.99).
- She also was a member of the opening 200 medley relay, leading off the winning team.
Five Win A Pair
- Five Greyhounds were double winners at the meet: Coyle, Tyler Knurek, Michael Gozdan, Thomas McCarthy, Haley Robinson and Cali Fasser.
- Knurek won a pair of sprint freestyle events, swimming 1:42.79 in the 200 and 46.90 in the 100.
- Gozdan touched the wall first in both breaststroke events, going 25.57 in the 50 and 56.12 in the 100.
Diving Into Wins
- Cali Fasser and Thomas McCarthy were both winners for the Greyhounds in the four diving events.
- Fasser scored 232.58 to win the 3-meter event for the women, and she finished with 259.13 points for first in the 1-meter.
- McCarthy finished with 272.25 points in the 3-meter on the men’s side and 281.10 in the 1-meter.
Relay Dominance
- The Greyhounds won all four relay events on Tuesday.
- Mead, Avery Stimmel, Haley Robinson and Charley Tulio were first in the 200 medley relay in 1:43.01, and Stimmel, Robinson, Fay Moser and Tulio took first in the 200 free relay (1:35.22).
- In the men’s races, Joe Hayburn, Michael Venit, Patrick Hayburn and Caleb Kelly were winners in the medley (1:29.62), while Kelly, Gozdan and the Hayburn brothers won the freestyle event (1:23.72).
Bringing Home Wins
- Alex Plavoukos won the 1,000 freestyle for the men in 9:32.47, and Joe Hayburn took first in the 50 backstroke (22.54).
- Harry Hearn took first in the 100 butterfly (49.79) for the men, while Kaitlin Witkop earned the victory in the women’s version of the race (58.76).
- Robinson and Kelly were winners in the women’s and men’s 50 freestyles, respectively, with times of 23.90 and 20.64.
- Stimmel brought home a victory in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:05.93.
Up Next
- The meet was the start of a busy week for the Greyhounds who will compete twice more in the next four days.
- Loyola heads to Annapolis, Maryland, on Friday, for a 4 p.m. meet against Navy, LSU and George Mason. The Greyhounds then travel to Easton, Pennsylvania, for a 1 p.m. contest versus Lafayette on Saturday.
Courtesy: American Athletics
BALTIMORE, Md. – Four wins on the women’s side were the highlight of a dual meet for American University swimming & diving at Loyola Maryland on Tuesday afternoon. Fifth-year Mimi Watts earned two victories, bringing her season total to six individual wins in three meets.
Notable
- Tuesday’s meet included a number of non-traditional events such as the 50 backstroke, 50 butterfly and 50 breaststroke.
- Watts took first in both the 50 back and the 50 fly, coming in with times of 26.11 and 24.85, respectively.
- The Eagles got a win from freshman Demetra Bicos, who started American off well in the 1,000 freestyle. Her time of 10:37.99 ranks 13th all-time in program history among personal bests. Bicos later took third place in the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.31.
- Freshman Piper Crosby was AU’s fourth winner, going 59.35 in the 100 backstroke. Crosby came in second to Watts in the 50 back in 27.38.
- The women got third-place finishes from freshman Marin Priddy in the 50 breaststroke, junior Isabel McGovern in the 100 IM, and junior Peyton Thurman on the 1-meter and 3-meter diving events.
- For the men’s team, senior Aidan Delehanty took third in the 50 back, senior Griffin Batt placed third on the 3-meter, and freshman Sean Memon was third for the divers on the 1-meter.
- To close out the meet, the women’s foursome of Watts, freshman Grace Gilbert, Priddy and sophomore Lian Jeong Engle took second in the 200 free relay in 1:37.88.
- In the team scores, Loyola beat American 211-88 on the women’s side, and 246-53 on the men’s side.
Next Up
- The Eagles will compete in a dual meet at Catholic University on Friday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m.