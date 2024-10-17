Texas A&M Set For Home Opener Against BYU, TCU

Courtesy: Texas A&M Athletics

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION – The Texas A&M swimming & diving program welcomes BYU and TCU Oct. 18-19 for its home opener, a two-day tri-meet at the Rec Center Natatorium. The Aggies began their season a week ago at the SMU Classic, where the women placed third and the men placed fifth.

Chloe Stepanek and Olivia Theall led the charge for the women’s team in Dallas. Stepanek posted B-cut times in the 100 free (48.68) and 200 free (1:44.22) and Theall placed top-five in her heat in the 50 free (22.97) and 100 fly (52.65).

Juniors Hayden Miller and Giulia Goerigk were also major contributors. Miller swam a 4:43.49 to claim first in the 500 free, and Goerigk finished in the top three of the 400 IM (4:11.30), 200 breast (2:15.09) and 200 IM (2:00.73).

The men were led by the efforts of seniors Alex Sanchez and Thomas Shomper . Sanchez recorded a B-cut time of 1:56.64 in the 200 breast and Shomper posted a pair of B-cuts in the 100 back (47.12) and 200 back (1:43.60).

The Maroon & White also had a pair of divers secure spots to NCAA Zones on the 3-meter springboard. Graduate Leonardo Garcia scored 376.80 and Mayson Richards posted a score of 297.20.

The tri-meet will be the first action of the season for TCU. BYU is coming to Aggieland after a pair of wins in the Intermountain Shootout.

Action will begin at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon and continue Saturday morning at 9 a.m. Live results can be found on the Meet Mobile app.