World Aquatics Unveils Competition Hosts For 2025 Water Polo World Cup Season

Courtesy: World Aquatics

With World Aquatics unveiling the competition hosts for the men’s and women’s Division 1 and Division 2 hosts for the Water Polo World Cup 2025 season, the road to countries qualifying for the World Aquatics Championships – Singapore 2025 comes into focus.

The 2025 World Aquatics Water Polo World Cup season will follow the format first used in 2023. It will feature two qualification tournaments for men and women, with the top-performing teams earning qualification to the World Aquatics Water Polo World Cup 2025 – Super Finals and World Aquatics Championships—Singapore 2025.

The Water Polo World Cup format will consist of two levels – with the top twelve men’s and eight women’s teams in Division 1.

Novi Sad, Serbia will host the Men’s Division 1 tournament from 6-11 January 2025, with the following twelve countries have earned qualification through their earlier international play: Croatia, France, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Montenegro, Japan, Romania, Serbia, Spain, and the United States of America.

Alexandroupolis, Greece will the Women’s Division 1 tournament from 14-19 January 2025, with the following eight teams having earned their place in the tourney: Australia, Greece, Hungary, Netherlands, Israel, Italy, Spain, and the United States of America.

World Aquatics Water Polo World Cup 2025 | Istanbul, Turkiye Hosts the Men’s & Women’s Division 2 Tournaments

Istanbul, Turkiye will host both the men’s and the women’s Division 2 tournaments. The women’s tournament will run from 16-18 December 2024, with the men’s tournament following immediately after from 19-21 December 2024.

The men’s and women’s Division 2 tournaments are open to any team from Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

Six teams from Division 1 and two from Division 1 earn a spot into the men’s and women’s Water Polo World Cup 2025 – Super Final.

World Aquatics Water Polo Technical Committee Chair Tamas Molnar noted the importance of the calendar announcement.

“We’ve seen this new World Cup format elevate water polo to new heights. With the calendar dates now set, teams can begin their final preparations. We’ve worked closely with our stakeholders to ensure the competition windows and event hosts align with existing water polo schedules, minimising disruptions. We’re excited to have Alexandroupolis (GRE), Istanbul (TUR), Novi Sad (SRB) holding our upcoming events, and we look forward to officially announcing the hosts for the men’s and women’s World Aquatics Water Polo Super Finals soon.”

The competition date windows and hosts for the World Aquatics Water Polo World Cup 2025 will be as follows:

Men

Division 1: Novi Sad (SRB) from 6-11 January 2025

Division 2: Istanbul (TUR) from 19-21 December 2024

Super Final: Host TBD, from 18-20 April 2025

Women