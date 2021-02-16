FIU and University of Miami Get One Last Dual In Before Conference Season

2021 FIU vs UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI FIRST CHANCE MEET

February 13, 2021

Norman Whitten Pool at the University of Miami

Coral Gables, Florida

Short Course Yards (SCY)

Results

The University of Miami Hurricanes and the Florida International University Golden Panthers went head to head over the weekend at their First Chance Meet. The meet wasn’t scored and was a bit of a rematch following the teams’ most recent head-to-head last month. At last month’s meet, FIU outscored Miami 159.5-137.5.

While not many of either team’s swimmers were in the pool at last weekend’s meet, a fair number of them threw down some solid best times.

University of Miami freshman Emma Sundstrand hit a 1:00.31 which was exactly a second faster than her 1:01.31 at the Miami vs. Vanderbilt meet in November. That swim left Sundstrand half a second off the Miami school record in the event which is a 59.81 set by Sofia Johansson back in 2012.

Sundstrand’s teammate Andrea Todorovic got her hand on the wall first in the 100 backstroke, swimming a 55.89. That was enough to beat FIU’s Angelina Roque (58.62) and Rielly McNamara (59.27). That’s the fastest Todorovic has been since the 56.44 she swam in September 2019.

Elinah Phillip scored a win for FIU in the 50 freestyle with a 23.15, out-swimming Hurricane Grace McGinnis‘ 24.04. Phillip’s fastest 50 free was a 22.41 at last year’s Big 10 conference champs. McGinnis’ swim on the other hand was a personal best, improving upon her 24.44 from 2018.

Chandler Sensibaugh had a big 200 breast swim, notching a 2:16.03 which is the fastest she’s been since she started at Miami in 2017.

Savannah Barr and Nicole Sowell picked up wins for the University of Miami in the 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle, respectively. Barr hit a 54.29 for the win while Sowell was a 1:51.94.

Both teams will now enter prep mode for their respective conference champs in the coming weeks. Miami will head to Greensboro this week for the ACC Championships and will look to improve upon last year’s 11th place finish. FIU has another week until conference as they will head to C-USA Championships in Atlanta, Georgia next week.