Daily Swim Coach Workout #349

by Dan Dingman 0

February 16th, 2021 Swimming Workouts, Training

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
  • Target level:  Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  19 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
The Workout

RSD National/Champ
Wednesday/Thursday [1/20/21]
C2/W3
Finding Our Rhythm! If not feeling yet…your close, keep pushing!
Starts with Hope and Belief! Your Time!

200 Free Flow, 3 dolphins @2:50
2×150 bk-fr-bk counting strokes, 3 [email protected]:15
3×100 br/fr dpc, count strokes @1:40
4×50 finz porpoise flow, 2 breaths only per [email protected]:15

finz 2x (desc to Max!)
        4×50 kick dolphin 25belly/25bk [email protected]:00
        4×50 swim, prime [email protected]:50

4×50 meditative recovery

sox 8×25 kick o=pr e=ch g4 @:45
feet 10×25 kick o=pr e=ch [email protected]:35
sox 4×50 k/s o=pr e=ch g4 @1:10
feet 5×50 k/s o=pr e=ch g5 @1:00
sox on hands 8×25 swim o=pr e=ch [email protected]:35
no sox 10×25 o=pr e=ch G5! @:30
    
4×50 free combo drill g1 form!

2x
    8×50 free, pads optional, 3 dolphs @:35/:40
    6×25 [12.5 underwater free/12.5 bkwds fr]@5 bobs
    
prime stroke race
    1×75 broken
    1×50 broken
    1×25
    all from blocks

warm down 4×100 sc/sw

Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito

0
