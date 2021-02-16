Daily Swim Coach Workout #349

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 19 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
RSD National/Champ
Wednesday/Thursday [1/20/21]
C2/W3
Finding Our Rhythm! If not feeling yet…your close, keep pushing!
Starts with Hope and Belief! Your Time!
200 Free Flow, 3 dolphins @2:50
2×150 bk-fr-bk counting strokes, 3 [email protected]:15
3×100 br/fr dpc, count strokes @1:40
4×50 finz porpoise flow, 2 breaths only per [email protected]:15
finz 2x (desc to Max!)
4×50 kick dolphin 25belly/25bk [email protected]:00
4×50 swim, prime [email protected]:50
4×50 meditative recovery
sox 8×25 kick o=pr e=ch g4 @:45
feet 10×25 kick o=pr e=ch [email protected]:35
sox 4×50 k/s o=pr e=ch g4 @1:10
feet 5×50 k/s o=pr e=ch g5 @1:00
sox on hands 8×25 swim o=pr e=ch [email protected]:35
no sox 10×25 o=pr e=ch G5! @:30
4×50 free combo drill g1 form!
2x
8×50 free, pads optional, 3 dolphs @:35/:40
6×25 [12.5 underwater free/12.5 bkwds fr]@5 bobs
prime stroke race
1×75 broken
1×50 broken
1×25
all from blocks
warm down 4×100 sc/sw
Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito
