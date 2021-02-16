Daily Swim Coach Workout #349

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 19 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

RSD National/Champ

Wednesday/Thursday [1/20/21]

C2/W3

Finding Our Rhythm! If not feeling yet…your close, keep pushing!

Starts with Hope and Belief! Your Time!

200 Free Flow, 3 dolphins @2:50

2×150 bk-fr-bk counting strokes, 3 [email protected]:15

3×100 br/fr dpc, count strokes @1:40

4×50 finz porpoise flow, 2 breaths only per [email protected]:15

finz 2x (desc to Max!)

4×50 kick dolphin 25belly/25bk [email protected]:00

4×50 swim, prime [email protected]:50

4×50 meditative recovery

sox 8×25 kick o=pr e=ch g4 @:45

feet 10×25 kick o=pr e=ch [email protected]:35

sox 4×50 k/s o=pr e=ch g4 @1:10

feet 5×50 k/s o=pr e=ch g5 @1:00

sox on hands 8×25 swim o=pr e=ch [email protected]:35

no sox 10×25 o=pr e=ch G5! @:30



4×50 free combo drill g1 form!

2x

8×50 free, pads optional, 3 dolphs @:35/:40

6×25 [12.5 underwater free/12.5 bkwds fr]@5 bobs



prime stroke race

1×75 broken

1×50 broken

1×25

all from blocks

warm down 4×100 sc/sw