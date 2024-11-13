Fitter & Faster Launches College Prep Zoom Courses For Swimmers & Families In Recruit Process

Courtesy of Fitter and Faster, a SwimSwam partner.

Fitter & Faster, known for its commitment to developing swimmers and supporting the swimming community, has introduced a new set of College Preparation Zoom Courses. These sessions, tailored for swimmers in grades 8-12 who aim to swim in college, are designed to give families the tools they need to navigate the often complex recruiting process.

Unlike traditional recruiting services that can act as “agents” with high fees, Fitter & Faster’s approach empowers families to manage recruiting themselves. By understanding the ins and outs of the process, parents and swimmers can independently make informed choices, avoiding the high costs of third-party services.

The sessions are led by Dr. Josh White, former Associate Head Coach at the University of Michigan, who brings extensive knowledge of college admissions, recruitment, and NCAA swimming. The course covers key areas, including:

College Search & Admissions: Guidance on finding schools that fit both academically and athletically.

Guidance on finding schools that fit both academically and athletically. Recruitment & Financial Aid: Insight into navigating the recruitment process, scholarship options, and financial aid.

Insight into navigating the recruitment process, scholarship options, and financial aid. NCAA Landscape: Updates on the latest rules and how they impact recruiting and scholarship availability.

To make the course accessible for different schedules, Fitter & Faster offers two formats:

With class sizes capped at 18 families, participants can benefit from a personalized and interactive experience. Importantly, parents are encouraged to attend—even if their swimmer can’t make it—allowing for a flexible and accessible format that accommodates busy schedules.

“These courses are an excellent resource for families looking to take control of the recruiting process,” Dr. Josh White said. “Our goal is to give parents and swimmers the confidence and knowledge they need to navigate this journey independently.”

Registration is open now, and spaces are limited. For more information or to secure a spot, visit Fitter & Faster’s website.