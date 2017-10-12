First Annual SwimSwam NCAA Division 1 Women’s Preseason Picks

In our addition to our new power rankings format, we’re trying out something else new this year: NCAA pre-season predictions.

Like any other sports fans, swimming fans enjoy making their predictions about upcoming events, or even whole seasons. Followers of sports like baseball or football will be familiar with writers from major sports publications making their preseason predictions about Most Valuable Players, World Series or Super Bowl champions, and the like.

Well, we’re not quite still in the college swimming preseason as some teams have started competition, but even some of the major Division I squads haven’t yet had their first official meet, so we figured it’s still early enough to call these “preseason” picks.

We polled our staff, did our research, and came up with our six-months-out best guesses as to who would be standing atop the awards podium for each event at the 2018 NCAA Division I championships, and without any further ado, here’s our choices by writer:

Compared to our men’s picks, there was a lot more agreement among our staff, with the voting being unanimous in ten of 17 events . If our collective crystal ball is correct, here will be some of the highlights of the 2018 Women’s NCAAs:

Kathleen Baker of California and Ella Eastin of Stanford would each win three events, including a tie in the 200 IM.

of California and of Stanford would each win three events, including a tie in the 200 IM. After tying last year, Louisville’s Mallory Comerford will win the 200 free outright, while Katie Ledecky will have to “settle” for victories only in the 500 free and 1650 free.

will win the 200 free outright, while will have to “settle” for victories only in the 500 free and 1650 free. Continuing the Cardinal’s winning ways, Simone Manuel will sweep the sprint freestyle events.

will sweep the sprint freestyle events. Unsurprisingly, Indiana’s Lilly King will win both breaststroke events once again.

will win both breaststroke events once again. USC’s Louise Hansson will pick up a victory in the 100 fly.

will pick up a victory in the 100 fly. Oh yeah, nearly forgot. Someone named Katie Ledecky will win the 500 and 1650 freestyles. Also note that at least one of writers thinks she’s going to go after the 400 IM instead of the 200 free.

will win the 500 and 1650 freestyles. Also note that at least one of writers thinks she’s going to go after the 400 IM instead of the 200 free. Stanford will take four of the five relays, only missing out on the 200 medley relay victory, which will go to Cal.

Now, again, the above descriptions are only going best guesses as the season gets going. Surely some swimmers will emerge, others may take some steps back, and other picks in March are going to look a lot different than they do now. In the meantime, leave a comment and let us know what you think is going to happen.