First Annual SwimSwam NCAA Division 1 Women's Preseason Picks

October 12th, 2017

In our addition to our new power rankings format, we’re trying out something else new this year: NCAA pre-season predictions.

Like any other sports fans, swimming fans enjoy making their predictions about upcoming events, or even whole seasons.  Followers of sports like baseball or football will be familiar with writers from major sports publications making their preseason predictions about Most Valuable Players, World Series or Super Bowl champions, and the like.

Well, we’re not quite still in the college swimming preseason as some teams have started competition, but even some of the major Division I squads haven’t yet had their first official meet, so we figured it’s still early enough to call these “preseason” picks.

We polled our staff, did our research, and came up with our six-months-out best guesses as to who would be standing atop the awards podium for each event at the 2018 NCAA Division I championships, and without any further ado, here’s our choices by writer:

Braden Lauren Jared James Hannah Morgan Karl Robert Top Pick
800 Free Relay Stanford Stanford Stanford Stanford Stanford Stanford Stanford Stanford Stanford
200 Free Relay Louisville Stanford NC State Cal Cal Stanford Stanford Stanford Stanford
500 Free Katie Ledecky (Stanford) Katie Ledecky (Stanford) Katie Ledecky (Stanford) Katie Ledecky (Stanford) Katie Ledecky (Stanford) Katie Ledecky (Stanford) Katie Ledecky (Stanford) Katie Ledekcy (Stanford) Ledecky
200 IM Kathleen Baker (Cal) Ella Eastin (Stanford) Kathleen Baker (Cal) Kathleen Baker (Cal) Ella Eastin (Stanford) Ella Eastin (Stanford) Ella Eastin (Stanford) Kathleen Baker (Cal) Tie: Baker/Eastin
50 Free Simone Manuel (Stanford) Simone Manuel (Stanford) Simone Manuel (Stanford) Simone Manuel (Stanford) Simone Manuel (Stanford) Simone Manuel (Stanford) Simone Manuel (Stanford) Simone Manuel (Stanford) Manuel
400 Medley Relay Stanford Stanford Cal Cal Stanford Stanford Stanford Stanford Stanford
400 IM Katie Ledecky (Stanford) Ella Eastin (Stanford) Ella Eastin (Stanford) Sydney Pickrem (Texas A&M) Ella Eastin (Stanford) Ella Eastin (Stanford) Ella Eastin (Stanford) Ella Eastin (Stanford) Eastin
100 Fly Louise Hansson (USC) Louise Hansson (USC) Janet Hu (Stanford) Louise Hansson (USC) Louise Hansson (USC Louise Hansson (USC) Louise Hansson (USC) Louise Hansson (USC) Hansson
200 Free Mallroy Comerford (Louisville) Mallory Comerford (Louisville) Katie Ledecky (Stanford) Mallory Comerford (Louisville) Mallory Comerford (Louisville) Mallory Comerford (Louisville) Mallory Comerford (Louisville) Mallory Comerford (Louisville) Comerford
100 Breast Lilly King (Indiana) Lilly King (Indiana) Lilly King (Indiana) Lilly King (Indiana) Lilly King (Indiana) Lilly King (Indiana) Lilly King (Indiana) Lilly King (Indiana) King
100 Back Kathleen Baker (Cal) Kathleen Baker (Cal) Kathleen Baker (Cal) Kathleen Baker (Cal) Ally Howe (Stanford) Kathleen Baker (Cal) Ally Howe (Stanford) Kathleen Baker (Cal) Baker
200 Medley Relay Stanford Cal Cal Stanford Cal Cal Cal Cal  Cal
1650 Free Katie Ledecky (Stanford) Katie Ledecky (Stanford) Katie Ledecky (Stanford) Katie Ledecky (Stanford) Katie Ledecky (Stanford) Katie Ledecky (Stanford) Katie Ledecky (Stanford) Katie Ledecky (Stanford) Ledecky
200 Back Kathleen Baker (Cal) Kathleen Baker (Cal) Kathleen Baker (Cal) Kathleen Baker (Cal) Kathleen Baker (Cal) Kathleen Baker (Cal) Kathleen Baker (Cal) Kathleen Baker (Cal) Baker
100 Free Simone Manuel (Stanford) Simone Manuel (Stanford) Simone Manuel (Stanford) Simone Manuel (Stanford) Simone Manuel (Stanford) Simone Manuel (Stanford) Simone Manuel (Stanford) Simone Manuel (Stanford) Manuel
200 Breast Lilly King (Indiana) Lilly King (Indiana) Lilly King (Indiana) Lilly King (Indiana) Lilly King (Indiana) Lilly King (Indiana) Lilly King (Indiana) Lilly King (Indiana) King
200 Fly Ella Eastin (Stanford) Ella Eastin (Stanford) Ella Eastin (Stanford) Ella Eastin (Stanford) Ella Eastin (Stanford) Ella Eastin (Stanford) Ella Eastin (Stanford)  Ella Eastin (Stanford) Eastin
400 Free Relay Stanford Stanford Stanford Stanford Stanford Stanford Stanford  Stanford Stanford

Compared to our men’s picks, there was a lot more agreement among our staff, with the voting being unanimous in ten of 17 events .  If our collective crystal ball is correct, here will be some of the highlights of the 2018 Women’s NCAAs:

  • Kathleen Baker of California and Ella Eastin of Stanford would each win three events, including a tie in the 200 IM.
  • After tying last year, Louisville’s Mallory Comerford will win the 200 free outright, while Katie Ledecky will have to “settle” for victories only in the 500 free and 1650 free.
  • Continuing the Cardinal’s winning ways, Simone Manuel will sweep the sprint freestyle events.
  • Unsurprisingly, Indiana’s Lilly King will win both breaststroke events once again.
  • USC’s Louise Hansson will pick up a victory in the 100 fly.
  • Oh yeah, nearly forgot.  Someone named Katie Ledecky will win the 500 and 1650 freestyles.  Also note that at least one of writers thinks she’s going to go after the 400 IM instead of the 200 free.
  • Stanford will take four of the five relays, only missing out on the 200 medley relay victory, which will go to Cal.

Now, again, the above descriptions are only going best guesses as the season gets going.  Surely some swimmers will emerge, others may take some steps back, and other picks in March are going to look a lot different than they do now.  In the meantime, leave a comment and let us know what you think is going to happen.

Dcrabbe6

Wow picking comerford over ledecky almost unanimously is bold

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
33 minutes 46 seconds ago
ADSF

If Ledecky is focusing on 200 this year, do you think she can break Missy's American Record?

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
16 minutes 43 seconds ago
ArtVanDeLegh10

She doesn't have the opening speed to go 1:39.1. You can't go 1:39.1 without going out in 48mid to high, nad she can't do that.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
46 seconds ago
