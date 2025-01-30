FHSAA 1A Finalist Charlie Zuhoski Verbally Commits To Duke (2026)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Florida high school state finalist Charlie Zuhoski has verbally committed to swim at Duke University, starting in the fall of 2026. He currently attends the Bolles School and trains with the Bolles School Sharks.

I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at Duke University. I want to thank my family, coaches, and friends for supporting me throughout this journey. I also want to thank the Duke Swimming and Diving coaches for giving me this opportunity.

GO BLUE DEVILS 🔵😈!!

Zuhoski was a runner-up in the 50 free (20.69) and 100 free (45.32) at the 2024 FHSAA 1A Region 1 Championship (SCY) in November. His 100 free time remains his lifetime best. Ten days later, Zuhoski became a two-time finalist at the FHSAA Class 1A State Championship in the same events. He set a lifetime best in the 50 free (20.58), placing 5th, and finished 7th in the 100 free (46.46).

Class 1A consists of Florida’s smallest high schools, both private and public, but it is also home to some of the state’s fastest programs, including Bolles.

Zuhoski set a personal best time of 49.83 in the SCY 100 back the following month at the Speedo Winter Junior Championship – East. At Winter Juniors, he also qualified for the upcoming Futures Championship in Ocala in the 50 free (20.63), 100 free (45.77), 200 free (1:38.56), and 100 back.

Earlier in the year, in March, Zuhoski set SCY lifetime bests in the 200 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM at the Florida Spring Senior Championships. In prelims, he posted a time of 1:38.27 in the 200 free. In finals, he placed 8th (1:39.54). He swam 49.85 in the 100 fly, placing 15th. In prelims for the 200 IM, he went 1:50.73. In the finals, he placed 10th (1:52.66).

Zuhoski was named to the Colorado High School Activities Association’s All-State Boys Swimming and Diving Team for the 2022-2023 season while competing for Monarch High School. At the 2023 CHSAA Boys 5A State Championships, he earned a spot on the Class 5A First Team after his 400 free relay team placed first with a time of 3:04.90. Zuhoski’s split in the relay was 46.37.

Top SCY Times

50 Free – 20.58

100 Free – 45.32

200 Free – 1:38.27

100 Back – 49.83

100 Fly – 49.85

200 IM – 1:50.73

Duke placed 10th out of eleven teams at the ACC Championships last season for the men, the same ranking as the previous year. Zuhoski’s 200 free time would have been the second-fastest for Duke last season, behind senior Blake Johnson’s time of 1:35.72. His 100 fly time would have been the third-fastest for the team. Zuhoski also holds strong times in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 back, and 200 IM.

Zuhoski, who was also named a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American last season, will join Sam Hennenfent and Rawlings Leachman as part of Duke’s 2026 recruiting class. Leachman also holds strong times in the 50 free (20.96), 100 free (46.89), and 100 back (49.16).

