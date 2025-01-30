Lauren Maierle Sends Verbal Commitment to Binghamton with Conference-Scoring Times (2025)

Lauren Maierle of Eastchester, New York has announced her verbal commitment to swim and study at Binghamton University starting in the fall of 2025. Maierle currently attends Eastchester High School and trains with the Westchester Aquatic Club.

“I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Binghamton University! I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for their love and support throughout this entire process. Go Bearcats! 💚”

Maierle is a versatile swimmer, with strong times in mid-distance IM events down to the 50 free. In November, she capped off her final high school season with an appearance at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) State Championship. Maierle finished in the top eight in both the 100 free (52.13, 5th) and 200 IM (2:09.00, 8th). She also contributed lead-off legs to Eastchester’s bronze medal 200 (24.02) and 400 (51.82) freestyle relays.

Based on her freestyle times, it also appears Maierle has a higher ceiling in the butterfly events. She crept closer to breaking the 59-second barrier in the 100 fly this past October (59.02) and was just over a second off her best time in the 200 fly at a meet earlier this month (2:08.42).

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 23.91

100 free – 51.48

200 free – 1:54.35

200 fly – 2:07.33

200 IM – 2:07.07

400 IM – 4:30.95

Binghamton University is a Division 1 mid-major program that competes in the America East Conference. The Bearcat women placed 5th of seven teams at last season’s championship.

Maierle is poised to make an immediate impact on the Bearcats’ depth chart, as she would have been their top performer in the 100 free and 400 IM last season, and their #2 in three others (200 free, 500 free, 200 fly). She has the capability of making multiple A-finals at America East, as well as elevating the Bearcats’ relays.

Maierle’s older brother, Ryan Maierle, also competed for Binghamton. A mid-distance freestyler, he graduated in 2023 and made multiple America East A-finals throughout his collegiate career.

Maierle joins Sophia Bondikov and Meredith Hogan in Binghamton’s incoming freshman class. All three athletes are from New York.