Felix Iberle Cracks World Jr Championship Record, Indonesian Record in 50 BR with 26.98

2023 WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

BOYS 50 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 26.97 – Nicolo Martinenghi , Italy (2017)

, Italy (2017) Championship Record: 27.02 – Nicolo Martinenghi , Italy (2017)

Time for 16th at 2022 World Jr Champs: 29.90

TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:

Felix Iberle (Indonesia) – 26.98 (Championship Record) Jonas Gaur (Denmark) – 27.52 Watson Nguyen (United States) – 27.90 Arsen Kozhakhmetov (Kazakhston) – 28.15 Yamato Okadome (Japan) – 28.23 Joshua Chen (United States) – 28.26 Gideon Burnes (Australia) – 28.31 Emilian Hollank (Germany) – 28.41 Nil Cadevall (Spain) – 28.47 Jorge Garcia (Spain) – 28.49 Xavier Ruiz (Puerto Rico) – 28.54 Bransly Dirksz (Aruba) – 28.58 Yik Tsui (Hong Kong) – 28.87 Thomas Truter (South Africa) – 28.93 Lars Antoniak (Estonia) – 29.03 Oliver Dawson (Canada) – 29.07

In prelims of the boys 50 breaststroke this morning at the 2023 World Junior Championships, Indonesia’s Felix Iberle put on the show, ripping a huge new personal best of 26.98. Not only was the swim a new career best for the 18-year-old, he cracked the World Junior Championship Record in the event. The previous CR stood at 27.02 and was held by Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi from the 2017 World Juniors.

Of note, Iberle was just 0.01 seconds off the World Junior Record in the event (26.97), which Martnenghi also holds.

On top of the Championship Record, Iberle also shattered the Indonesian Record in the event. Iberle held the Indonesian Record himself with the 27.56 he swam for gold at the SEA Games in May of this year.

Interestingly, the 50 breast is the only event Iberle was entered in this week in Netanya, so this was the first race we’ve seen him in all week.