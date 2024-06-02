Felix Auboeck Highlights Austrian Roster For 2024 European Championships

21 swimmers will represent Austria at the 2024 European Championships later this month. Competition will run from June 17-23rd in Belgrade, Serbia.

Highlighting the roster is Felix Auboeck who has been a consistent finalist at the World Championship level the last few years. At the 2020(1) Tokyo Olympics, Auboeck was just off of the podium as he finished 4th in a 3:44.07. He was 2nd coming out of prelims in a 3:43.91. He currently sits at #11 in the World in the event this season as he swam a 3:45.53 for 5th in prelims at the 2024 World Championships before finishing 8th (3:51.60) in finals.

Also highlighting the roster is Simon Bucher who won silver in the 100 butterfly at the 2024 World Championships. Bucher also represented Austria at the 2020 Tokyo Games as he swam in prelims of the 100 fly.

In addition to Auboeck and Bucher, the roster also includes the whole men’s side that competed at the 2020 Tokyo Games. Heiko Gigler swam in prelims of the 50 free, Bernhard Reitshammer swam three events in Tokyo, and Christopher Rothbauer swam in the 200 breast in Tokyo.

Featuring the women’s side is Lena Grabowski who made the semifinal of the 200 backstroke at the Tokyo Games as she went on to finish 12th.

The meet in Belgrade will serve as a last-chance qualification meet for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The qualification period for Paris ends on June 23rd, the final day of the meet.