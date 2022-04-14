Faster Than Dressel & Chalmers At 16, Southam Hits 48.60 Aussie Age Record

2022 AUSTRALIAN AGE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, April 13th – Monday, April 18th (able-bodied)

SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre, South Australia

LCM (50m)

Live Results

Livestream: Amazon Prime

A full day’s recap post will be published shortly.

Following his huge personal best and near-national age record in the 200m freestyle for 16-year-old men yesterday, Flynn Southam cranked out another big swim at the Australian Age Championships.

Southam controlled the men’s 100m freestyle in tonight’s Adelaide final, leading from start to finish in a head-turning time of 48.60.

That not only beat the field by nearly 2 seconds, but the Bond teen’s result successfully established a new age record in the event. Southam’s 48.60 surpassed the previous historic mark of 48.69 2016 Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers put on the books as a 16-year-old in 2015.

Splits for Southam’s swim include 23.83/24.77, compared to Chalmers’ front and back half of 23.57/25.12, respectively.

After reaping the pole position out of the heats here with a sub-50 second time of 49.72, Southam found a way to hack that down by over a second to crush the new record.

Entering this meet, Southam’s personal best in this event rested at the 49.40 he popped last December at the Queensland Championships. The enormous time drop tonight put Southam under the 49-second threshold for the first time in his young career.

For perspective, just as his 200m free did yesterday, Southam’s 100m free outing here would have rendered him the new American national age record. His 48.60 is faster than multi-Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel was in the 15-16 age group. At that time, Dressel set the NAG at 49.28 in 2013.

You can refresh yourself here on Southam’s journey to date, as the teen is among our stealthy six disruptors set to potentially cause some podium shakeups at the next Olympic Games in Paris.