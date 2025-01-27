Evan Witte’s 2 Meet Records Help Minnetonka Win 2025 Minnesota Boys Class AA True Team Title

2025 Minnesota True Team Class AA State Championships

January 18, 2025

Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center — Minneapolis, MN

25 Yards (SCY)

Full Results

The Minnetonka boys stomped to the win team title at the 2025 Minnesota True Team Class AA State Championships, scoring 2411 points to beat runners-up Wayzata by 333.5. This is the school’s second true team state title of the academic year, as the Minnetonka girls won their Class AA championship in October.

True Team competitions place value on every swimmer in each event by making first place worth as many points as the number of possible entries and scoring from first through the final swimmer. Relay points are worth double, and in Minnesota, each school enters four swimmers and four relay teams per event. The MSHSCA structures the true team championships so that meets are first held at the section level. The six section winners each earn automatic berths to the state championships, and six teams qualify as “wild cards” to bring the field to 12 programs.

The True Team format is all about depth, and Minnetonka had that in spade, logging impressive finishes in the sprint freestyle events in particular. The team went 1-4-6-15 in the 50 freestyle, 1-2-4-10 in the 100, and 1-3-5-7 in the 200. That effort was largely led by senior Evan Witte, who won the 50 and 100 freestyle in meet record times. Witte, a Pitt commit, popped a 20.43 in the 50 freestyle, chopping a tenth off the meet record that had stood since 2019. After the diving break, Witte led a Minnetonka 1-2 finish with a 44.72, getting under Griffin Back’s nine-year-old mark of 45.81 by 1.09 seconds.

Junior Ben Jabs won the 200 freestyle in 1:43.03, securing Minnetonka’s sweep of the 50/100/200 freestyle. Later, Jabs finished second in the 100 freestyle behind Witte (46.48). The two helped Minnetonka flex its sprint freestyle strength in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Minnetonka won both freestyle relays, as Daniel Shelstad, Witte, Jabs, and William Finucane-Tuccio broke the 200 freestyle relay meet record with a 1:23.45.

Chanhassen-Chaska’s Isidore Warain matched Witte by winning his two individual events in meet record times. The senior kicked off his individual event slate by swimming 1:51.16 for a 200 IM meet record, erasing another of Back’s standards. Then, he came from behind at the halfway point of the 100 breaststroke to out-touch Waconia’s Jack Heckler. Warain and Heckler were both under the former meet record of 55.59, but Warain got his hands on the wall in a 54.76 to Hackler’s 54.82, so Warain earned the win and his name in the record book.

The runners-up Wayzata were powered by a strong effort from junior Nathan Carr, who also won two individual events and broke a meet record. His record-setting effort came in the 100 fly, an event that was a strong point for the team as it went 1-3-4-5 and picked up 183 points. Carr spearheaded the Wayzata’s dominance with a 48.49, slicing nine-tenths off the meet record. Later, he added a first-place finish in the 100 backstroke, swimming 49.96. He was the only swimmer sub-51 seconds in that event.

Prior Lake controlled the rest of the events, including the meet-opening 200 medley relay. There, Ethan Kosin, Owen Beaudette, Griffin Leining, and Jamey Solt beat Wayzata’s ‘A’ relay by two-hundredths for the win (1:33.18). Kosin, a senior committed to Minnesota, showed off his versatility by winning the 500 freestyle in a lifetime best of 4:31.76. Finally, senior Maddox Mork earned top marks on the 1-meter for Prior Lake, scoring 515.75 points.

Final Results: