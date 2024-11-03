European Aquatics Suspends Padova Water Polo from Champions League

European Aquatics has suspended Italian women’s water polo club CS Plebiscito Padova, preventing it from taking part in any European Aquatics competitions for the remainder of the season. The club is currently competing in the Women’s Champions’ League competition where they hosted Group C of the tournament opener, finishing 2nd in their pod to move to the Main Round of the competition.

They won their first match over FTC Telekom 9-6 and were tied atop the group before the suspension. By European Aquatics rules, they will automatically forfeit the rest of their matches with a goal score of 10-0 in favor of their opponents.

European Aquatics cited “non-compliance with the financial requirements of the European Aquatics Water Polo Club Competitions regulations.”

This is due to serious non-compliance with the financial requirements of the European Aquatics Water Polo Club Competitions regulations and breach of art. Club 13.4.3 and/or art. Club 14.1, which has as consequence, the suspension of the club from this season’s competition.

European Aquatics was not specific about the nature of the violations, but did say that they tried many times to resolve the issue with the club.

Plebiscito is still competing in Italian domestic competition and are the defending Euro Cup Champions. In domestic competition, they currently rank 8th out of 10 teams, with 1 draw and 2 losses in three matches so far. They were runners-up in the playoff portion of last year’s Serie A1 season, losing 2-1 in the three game series to L’Ekipe Orizzonte.