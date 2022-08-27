Erin Gemmell Does it Again, Blasts 4:05.07 400 FR to Take Down Jr Pan Pacs Record

2022 JUNIOR PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

GIRLS 400 METER FREESTYLE – FINAL

Jr World: 3:58.37 – Katie Ledecky , USA (2014)

, USA (2014) Jr Pan Pac: 4:07.10 – Leah Smith, USA (2012)

Podium:

American 17-year-old Erin Gemmell just keeps on rolling at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacs in Honolulu. After breaking the Championship Record in the girls 200 free and 100 free over the past 2 days, Gemmell sped to victory tonight in the girls 400 free, tearing to a lifetime best of 4:05.07. The swim also marks yet another Junior Pan Pacs Record for Gemmell, shredding the previous record, which was held by American Leah Smith at 4:07.10 from the 2012 Championships. All medalists tonight, Gemmell, Australia’s Jamie Perkins, and American Jillian Cox, were under the previous CR.

Gemmell had just set her previous lifetime best in the event a month ago at the U.S. Summer Nationals, where she swam a 4:06.17. With the swim tonight, Gemmell is now 3-for-3 on personal best times in her events so far at these Championships. She’ll look to finish out that streak tomorrow in the 50 free.

Additionally, Gemmell has now risen to #6 all-time in the 17-18 age group among American girls. Of course, she has quite a way to go to get to the 17-18 National Age Group Record, which is held by Katie Ledecky at 3:58.37. Nonetheless, Gemmell’s performance tonight was nothing short of exceptional.

Here is the list of the all-time top 10 performers in the girls 17-18 LCM 400 free (U.S.):

RANK TIME SWIMMER MEET 1 3:58.37 Katie Ledecky 2014 Pan Pacs 2 4:02.20 Katie Hoff 2008 Pro Swim Series – Missouri 3 4:03.85 Janet Evans 1988 Olympic Games 4 4:04.55 Cierra Runge 2014 Pan Pacs 5 4:05.05 Allison Schmitt 2008 Olympic Trials 6 4:05.07 Erin Gemmell 2022 Jr Pan Pacs 7 4:05.19 Chloe Sutton 2010 Pan Pacs 8 4:05.44 Kate Ziegler 2007 Swim Meet of Champions 9 4:06.84 Jillian Cox 2022 Jr Pan Pacs 10 4:07.07 Brooke Bennett 1998 World Champs

Notably, fellow American Jillian Cox was 3rd tonight, roaring to a new personal best of 4:06.84. With her swim, Cox also cracked the all-time top 10 among 17-18 Americans in the event. Even more notably, both Gemmell and Cox are both University of Texas recruits, set to begin their collegiate careers with the Longhorns in fall of 2023.