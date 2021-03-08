Erika Brown Posts #2 100 Free In The Nation This Season: 54.03

DYNAMO LONG COURSE ELITE MEET

Friday, March 5th – Sunday, March 7th, 2021

Jason Turcotte LC Competition Pool, Chamblee, GA

Long Course Meters (50 meters)

Results on Meet Mobile: “Dynamo Long Course Elite Meet”

Erika Brown and Gretchen Walsh threw down some of the fastest 100 freestyles in the nation this season on the final night of racing at the 2021 Dynamo Long Course Elite Meet. Brown won the event with a 54.03 while Walsh was 54.51 for second place.

According to current USA Swim Rankings, Brown becomes the second-fastest performer in the country for the 2020/2021 season with that swim, second only to Simone Manuel‘s 53.34 from the Stanford Invitational in November.

2020-2021 Season Leaders, among American Women’s 100 LCM Freestylers

Walsh’s swim was also nationally-ranking but wasn’t actually her season-best as she hit a 54.37 in Nashville at the 2020 Toyota Huntsville meet in November.

Had Brown and Walsh been racing at the 2021 Pro Swim Series, San Antonio that occurred during the same week, they would have gone 1-2 in the 100 freestyle. There, Simone Manuel took gold in a 54.62 while Abbey Weitzeil was a 54.68 for silver and Katie Ledecky took bronze in a 54.74.

Brown and Walsh each took on a fairly busy schedule at the meet. Brown had previously won the 200 freestyle in a 2:01.03 and took silver in the 100 fly and 50 freestyle in a 59.43 and 25.38, respectively. She also swam the 100 backstroke prelims and swam a 1:02.55.

Walsh on the other hand raced and won the 100 fly with a 57.43 and the 50 free with a 24.85. The 57.43 tied Walsh for 7th in the world this year with fellow national teamer Kate Douglass.

Also swimming on the final night, Josh Parent won the men’s 200 IM 2:05.53, making it 2-for-2 IM wins having won the 400 earlier in the meet. Rye Ulett hit a 2:12.23 200 back to win the event and out-swim Summer Smith‘s 2:13.60. On the men’s side of the 200 back, Caleb Maldari posted the quickest time with a 2:03.45.

Ainsley Jones and Will Heck won the women’s and men’s 200 breaststroke events in 2:33.70 and 2:18.97, respectively. In the final event of the meet, Andres Dupont Cabrera won the men’s 100 freestyle with a 50.31, adding to his gold medal performance in the 200 free earlier on in the meet.