Erica Sullivan Hits 15:36 1650 FR, Slots in at #3 All-Time for 17-18s

2018 KMSC PRO-AM CLASSIC
- December 13-16, 2018
- Lewisville, TX
Sandpipers of Nevada’s Erica Sullivan has been on fire all weekend, and she closed out her weekend of freestyle domination with a minute-plus win in the mile. Her time of 15:36.52 ranks her 3rd all-time in the 17-18 age group, behind only Katie Ledecky and Katie Hoff.
U.S. ALL-TIME RANKINGS – 1650 FREE – 17-18
- Katie Ledecky – 15:13.30 (2014)
- Katie Hoff – 15:24.35 (2008)
- Erica Sullivan – 15:36.52 (2018)
- Kate Ziegler – 15:37.17 (2006)
- Janet Evans – 15:39.14 (1990)
Sullivan was out in 4:41.04, flipping at 9:25.56 at the 1000. She maintained 56’s nearly the whole way throughout, save for a few 57-lows and -mids in the latter portion of the race. Her time would’ve placed 3rd at NCAAs last year, behind only Ledecky (15:07.47) and current senior Ally McHugh (15:36.27).
In the men’s mile, distance specialist Clark Smith of Longhorn Aquatics took the title at 14:50.91, well ahead of runner-up Brennan Gravley of Sandpipers of Nevada (15:11.65).
OTHER WINNERS
- Sandpipers’ Reese Hazan took over two seconds off of her best in the 200 back, winning it in 1:56.71. Taking on the 200 fly shortly after, Hazan hit another PR with a best of 1:56.87 to take the win.
- Wichita Swim Club’s Ben Patton posted a 1:46.91 to take the men’s 200 back. Patton doubled up with the 100 free, taking it with a 45.18.
- Lobo’s Sefilina Maile was 49.77 to take the women’s 100 free.
- At the time of posting, the men’s 200 fly and the men’s and women’s 50 breast were not yet updated on Meet Mobile.
She’s going to be HUGE for USC
So, when will we be seeing the announcement that she’s now postponing her start at USC until after 2019 Open Water Nationals (which also essentially is the US Olympic Trials for OW)? She and the Sandpipers are way into Open Water, and I’m thinking have their goals set on that race. It doesn’t make any sense for her to change coaching and training now. Clearly she’s in a good place with her team in Las Vegas!