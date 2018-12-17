Erica Sullivan Hits 15:36 1650 FR, Slots in at #3 All-Time for 17-18s

2018 KMSC PRO-AM CLASSIC

December 13-16, 2018

Lewisville, TX

Sandpipers of Nevada’s Erica Sullivan has been on fire all weekend, and she closed out her weekend of freestyle domination with a minute-plus win in the mile. Her time of 15:36.52 ranks her 3rd all-time in the 17-18 age group, behind only Katie Ledecky and Katie Hoff.

U.S. ALL-TIME RANKINGS – 1650 FREE – 17-18

Sullivan was out in 4:41.04, flipping at 9:25.56 at the 1000. She maintained 56’s nearly the whole way throughout, save for a few 57-lows and -mids in the latter portion of the race. Her time would’ve placed 3rd at NCAAs last year, behind only Ledecky (15:07.47) and current senior Ally McHugh (15:36.27).

In the men’s mile, distance specialist Clark Smith of Longhorn Aquatics took the title at 14:50.91, well ahead of runner-up Brennan Gravley of Sandpipers of Nevada (15:11.65).

OTHER WINNERS