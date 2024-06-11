Emma McKeon Becomes Australia’s Oldest Olympic Swimming Qualifier in 32 Years

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

Emma McKeon became Australia’s most decorated Olympian in Tokyo, earning four gold and three bronze medals to bring her career total to 11. Last night, she qualified for her third Olympic team with her victory in the 100 butterfly, but she also made history in another way.

Having celebrated her 30th birthday on May 24, McKeon became the oldest athlete to qualify for Australia’s Olympic swim team in 32 years. Lisa Curry was also 30 when she qualified for the 1992 Barcelona Games in the 100 butterfly (13th) and 50 free (9th), coincidentally two events that McKeon also specializes in.

McKeon stopped the clock in 56.85, just over a second off her Australian record time of 55.72, which she swam en route to the bronze at the Tokyo Olympics. She’s been faster this season at the National Championships in April (56.58).

“It definitely takes that little bit of added pressure off, I think knowing I’m going to Paris now,” McKeon said after the swim. “I’ve been looking forward to that for three years now. It’s just nice to get it out of the way and be on that [Olympic] team.”

Earlier this year, McKeon stated that Paris will be her last Olympics.

McKeon’s season hasn’t been easy so far. In December, she withdrew from the 2023 Queensland Championships to recover from a torn armpit muscle. Now, with qualification squared away, she can turn her focus towards the intense battle brewing in the 100 free. While she is the national record holder and reigning Olympic champion (51.96), Australia’s depth in the event will make the race for an individual berth a bloodbath.

McKeon will also contest the 50 free, where she is also the reigning Olympic champion.