Emma McKeon Says Paris 2024 Olympics Will ‘Definitely’ Be Her Last

The Paris 2024 Olympics will “definitely” be the last for 29-year-old Emma McKeon, already the most decorated Australian Olympian in history with 11 medals.

“I think swimming will always be a part of my life and has been for my whole life so far. But this will definitely be my last Olympics, so I’m excited for that,” McKeon told Olympics.com earlier this week. “Success for me in Paris would be to swim faster than I ever have before.”

McKeon will be aiming to pass distance legend Ian Thorpe for most Olympic golds ever won by an Australian, as they are currently tied with five apiece. She earned her first Olympic victory at the Rio 2016 Games in the 400 freestyle relay (3:30.65) before adding four more at the Tokyo 2021 edition: 50 free (Olympic-record 23.81), 100 free (Olympic-record 51.96), 400 free relay (3:29.69), and 400 medley relay (3:51.60). McKeon also won two bronzes and a silver in Tokyo, making her the first woman in history to win seven medals at a single Olympics.

McKeon is also tied with Americans Natalie Coughlin, Jenny Thompson, and Dara Torres for most Olympic medals won by a female swimmer with 11. Katie Ledecky could also be hunt for that record this summer with 10 Olympic medals to her name.

Only one other woman has been under 52 seconds in the 100 free — world record holder Sarah Sjostrom at 51.71 — but McKeon’s coach, Michael Bohl, has warned her there’s a risk she might not even qualify to defend her Olympic title in the event if she doesn’t break that barrier. Mollie O’Callaghan (personal-best 52.08) and Shayna Jack (52.28) could be threats to go sub-52 at Australian Olympic Trials in June. O’Callaghan (52.27) and Meg Harris (52.59) beat McKeon in the 100 free at the Australian Championships on Thursday night.

“If you don’t go under 52 seconds, there’s a risk that you won’t make it,” Bohl has told McKeon.

If Bohl is using competition as a means to motivate, McKeon has learned that can only take a swimmer so far.

“My motivation definitely goes up and down. But I’ve learnt over the years you can’t really rely on motivation to get you up every morning,” said McKeon, who has collected 14 Commonwealth Games gold medals over the years. “It’s more about discipline, and that’s something I’ve grown more and more over the years in swimming. It’s just having my goals in mind and just being disciplined in knowing what I have to do to achieve those goals.

“But I think post Tokyo, the thing that kept me going was that I felt like I had more to give, and I felt like I could go faster and do better. So that’s kind of what brought me back to the pool.”

McKeon took some time off following her successful Tokyo Olympic run in 2021, skipping the 2022 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. At the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, she missed the podium individually with a 4th-place finish in the 100 fly (56.88) and 5th-place efforts in the 50 free (24.35) and 100 free (52.83). She brought home three relay medals in the 400 free relay (gold), 400 medley relay (silver), and mixed 400 medley relay (silver).

McKeon said it’s helpful to be aware of competitors and learn from them, but that it’s equally important to be able to tune them out.

“I think it’s just being able to focus on yourself and put the blinkers up a little bit,” she said. “Often you can compare yourself to other people and that for me isn’t good. I think the best thing for me is focusing on myself and knowing that I’m doing everything that I can to be my best.

“You’ve still got to have an awareness of what your competitors are doing and you can learn from your competitors as well, but there’s definitely certain times where you need to have to be focusing on yourself.”

McKeon made her Olympic debut eight years ago in Rio after barely missing the London 2012 team as a 17-year-old.

Outside of the pool, she’s dating Australian singer-turned-swimmer Cody Simpson, who has also hinted at retirement after this summer. Last November, Simpson posted on Instagram that “there are only eight months left in my swimming journey.”