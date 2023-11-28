Aussie Cody Simpson Hints At Hanging Up Goggles After Paris 2024

Aussie pop-star-turned-swimming-star Cody Simpson may be reverting back to simply pop star as the 26-year-old hinted his swimming odyssey may soon be coming to an end.

Simpson posted on Instagram this week that ‘there are only eight months left in my swimming journey’, fueling speculation that his bid for a spot on the Australian roster for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games may conclude his swimming career.

“I’ve been doing this every day for over three years now.” Simpson wrote on Instagram. “There are only eight months left in my swimming journey and I believe more content and updates are needed along the way.

“Training is going well. I give what I have to give every day. I’m learning a lot about myself. I love feeling so healthy.”

Simpson was a standout age-group swimmer in Australia, but he gave up the sport to pursue a career in music when he was 13 years old and moved to the United States the following year. He started training again in 2019 and soon qualified for the Australian Olympic Trials in 2021, placing 8th in the 100 fly.

At this year’s Australian Short Course Championships, Simpson captured the men’s 100m fly and 100m free gold medals. Soon after, the Griffith University ace made his first international podium, claiming silver in the 100m fly while competing at the Athens stop of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup.

Looking ahead to the next year’s Australian Olympic Trials, Simpson will most likely be competing in the 100m fly and the 100m free individually, with the latter giving him a shot at a coveted slot on the men’s 4x100m free relay.

He raced as a prelims member of that relay at the 2022 Commonwealth Games where he registered a split of 48.86. His flat start lifetime best in the 100m free is 48.99 from Athens.

At the 2020 Olympic Trials in Australia, it took a time of 49.16 to make it into the men’s 100m free final and 49.12 to place 6th.

Men’s 100m Freestyle Final Result at 2021 Australian Olympic Trials

Kyle Chaomlers – 47.59 Matt Temple – 48.32 Cameron McEvoy – 48.49 Zac Incerti – 48.51 Alex Graham – 48.65 James Roberts – 49.12 Jack Cartwright – 49.20 Clyde Lewis – 49.24

As for the 100m fly, Simpson owns a career-quickest time of 51.78 from the 2022 Queensland Championships. That would have placed 3rd at the Aussie Olympic Trials where Simpson placed 8th in 52.94.